TN Has Highest Single Day Cases Of Covid-19

Tamil Nadu recorded a single-day high of 6,472 new coronavirus cases taking the overall tally in the state to 1,92,964.



88 deaths took the COVID-19 toll in the state to 3,232.

‘None of the infected persons had come in contact with any senior officials, the statement said.’





The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 52,939.



The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 9,699.



The state capital continued to top the Covid infection table with 1,336 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 90,900.



The active cases in the city stands at 13,569 while the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Chennai stood at 1,703.



Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan in a statement said that 147 persons were tested for coronavirus as some persons working there had shown symptoms of infection.



As per the test results, 84 persons including security and fire service personnel working in the outer area of the Raj Bhavan tested positive for coronavirus and have been quarantined.



None of the infected persons had come in contact with any senior officials, the statement said.



The entire Raj Bhavan premises, including offices, have been sanitised and disinfected by the Greater Chennai Corporation.



A total of 62,112 swab samples were tested and the total tally of such tests stands at 21,57,869.