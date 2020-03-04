by Ramya Rachamanti on  April 3, 2020 at 11:19 AM Indian Health News
TN Govt Announced Incentives for Drug, Ventilators Production
Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced incentives to enhance the manufacture of anti-malarial, anti-virul drugs, invasive ventilators, ICU monitors, masks and PPE.

The measures were announced to meet the increased demand for the above items to treat the increasing Coronavirus infected persons in the state.

According to the government, eligible units will be provided with:


- guaranteed sourcing of 50 per cent of the production by Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation - 30 per cent investment subsidy subject to a maximum of Rs 20 crore spread out equally over five years

- micro/small/medium scale units involved in production of the above items will be classified as `Thrust Sector'' and be offered the existing incentives;

- the units can start production and necessary permissions could be obtained later under single window clearance process

- 100 per cent exemption from stamp duty

- interest subsidy on working capital loan up to six per cent for two quarters till December 31, 2020.

Source: IANS

