TN Govt Announced Incentives for Drug, Ventilators Production

‘Guaranteed sourcing of 50 per cent of the production, 30 per cent subsidy etc are announced by TN Govt. to encourage manufacturing of drugs and ventilators to combat COVID-19 pandemic.’ Read More..

- guaranteed sourcing of 50 per cent of the production by Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation - 30 per cent investment subsidy subject to a maximum of Rs 20 crore spread out equally over five years- micro/small/medium scale units involved in production of the above items will be classified as `Thrust Sector'' and be offered the existing incentives;- the units can start production and necessary permissions could be obtained later under single window clearance process- 100 per cent exemption from stamp duty- interest subsidy on working capital loan up to six per cent for two quarters till December 31, 2020.Source: IANS