TN Govt Announced Incentives for Drug, Ventilators Production

- guaranteed sourcing of 50 per cent of the production by Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation
- 30 per cent investment subsidy subject to a maximum of Rs 20 crore spread out equally over five years
- micro/small/medium scale units involved in production of the above items will be classified as `Thrust Sector'' and be offered the existing incentives;
- the units can start production and necessary permissions could be obtained later under single window clearance process
- 100 per cent exemption from stamp duty
- interest subsidy on working capital loan up to six per cent for two quarters till December 31, 2020.
Source: IANS