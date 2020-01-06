TN Extends Lockdown Till June 30

‘Private organisations and IT companies can function with 100 per cent of their workforce.’

According to Palaniswami, buses can ply only with 60 per cent passenger seat occupancy.However the bank on inter-state bus transport continues to be under ban.The other relaxations effective from June 1 for those within the Greater Chennai Police limits excepting containment zones:-IT companies can function with 20 per cent employee strength subject to a maximum of 40 employees.-Other private sector organisations and function with 50 per cent worker strength.-All showrooms can function -except those in malls- with 50 per cent workforce subject to a condition that not more than five customers are inside the shop.-Restaurants, tea stalls are allowed dine-in dine-in facility from June 8 with 50 per cent seating capacity with air conditioners switched off.-Plying of taxis (maximum of three passengers), auto rickshaws (two passengers) and cycle rickshaws are allowed.-Barber shops and beauty salons are allowed to function without air conditioners.Appreciating the selfless work of the 33,000 conservancy staff in Chennai, Palaniswami announced an honorarium of Rs 2,500.He also announced seven days quarantining of people living in Chennai slums suffering from COVID-19 co-morbities like blood pressure, diabetes and other ailments and a financial support of Rs 1,000 will be paid to such persons when they are sent back home.The relaxations for other areas:-Private organisations and IT companies can function with 100 per cent of their workforce.--All showrooms can function -except those in malls- with 50 per cent workforce subject to a condition that not more than five customers are inside the shop.-Restaurants, tea stalls are allowed dine-in dine-in facility from June 8 with 50 per cent seating capacity and air conditioners are to be switched off. Liquor shops can function between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.-Plying of taxis (maximum of three passengers), auto rickshaws (two passengers) and cycle rickshaws are allowed.Palaniswami also said that companies should encourage their employees to work from home.Source: IANS