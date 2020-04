Tamil Nadu is expecting central government's permission for plasma trials in a week's time for treating COVID-19 patients.



Speaking to reporters, Vijayabaskar said the state has applied for starting blood plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients.

‘Permission for plasma therapy trial is expected in a week's time in Tamil Nadu. Necessary activities are being taken meanwhile.’

So far, 1,020 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the state, health officials added.







