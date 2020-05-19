by Jeffil Obadiah on  May 19, 2020 at 11:25 PM Indian Health News
TN Covid-19 Tally Reaches 10,585
477 people tested Covid-19 positive and 939 patients were cured and discharged in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, according to the Health Department.

Three Covid-19 patients died, taking the toll to 74, it added.

The new cases took the state's tally to 10,585. The new infections included, 93 people who had come to Tamil Nadu from Maharashtra (81), Gujarat (7), Andhra Pradesh (1) and Dhaka (4).


With 939 discharges during the day, the number of Covid-19 cured people in the state reached 3,588.

According to the government, 10,535 samples have been tested taking to total to over 3.13 lakh till date. Testing of 531 samples are under process.

Chennai continued to see the highest number of infections at 332, taking the total to 6,271.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 621. The total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 6,970.

