Over 4k people tested positive for coronavirus taking the number of cases to 94,049, in Tamilnadu.



With 63 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Covid-19 toll has risen to 1,264.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 2,182 people testing positive and the tally stands at 60,533. The active cases in the city stands at 22,777.



The number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 39,856. The number of infected children in the 0-12 age group went up to 4,617.

The good news was 2,582 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals, increasing the number of cured persons in the state to 52,926.