TN CM Seeks People's Help to Curb COVID-19 Spread as Tally Crosses Over 31K

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami seeks people's support to tackle COVID-19 as the novel coronavirus cases continue to surge.



On Sunday, the number of new coronavirus infections was 1,515, and the total tally rose to 31,667. The Health Department also said 18 Covid-19 patients died, taking the death toll to 269.

‘People should not go out of their homes needlessly, and when they do go out, they should wear a mask and maintain social distancing to fight COVID-19. ’





If the government and people work together, Tamil Nadu will come out of the coronavirus impact and march forward in all sectors.



Palaniswami also listed out various actions taken by his government to prevent the virus spread, providing relief to poorer sections of the society, reviving the economy, and attracting newer investments and others.



He said till June 4, about 5.50 lakh samples were tested, which showed that 86 percent of the people did not show any symptoms of virus infection.



Palaniswami said there are 292 hospitals in the state (123 government and 169 private) designated as COVID Hospitals treating coronavirus infected persons.



Meanwhile, the state Health Department said 604 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the total number of cured persons to 16,999 out of the total infected number of 31,667.



The number of active cases, including in the isolation centers, is at 14,396.



Chennai saw the highest number of infections at 1,155, taking the total tally to 22,149.



Pointing out that the spread of coronavirus has affected normal life and the economy, he said the government has to protect both the people's livelihood and economy.