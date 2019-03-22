medindia
Tips to Take Care of Skin and Hair Post Holi

by Iswarya on  March 22, 2019 at 11:27 AM Lifestyle News
While celebrating the vibrant and colorful festival can be fun; unfortunately, it also damages your skin and hair because of the harmful chemicals present in the artificial colors. Here are a few post holi care tips to prevent unnecessary damage to skin and hair.
Tips to Take Care of Skin and Hair Post Holi

Aneesh Sheth's CEO, Dr. Sheth's and Madhavi Irani, Chief Officer, Content, Nykaa.com, an online all brand make-up store have listed out ways to take care of your hair and skin after playing Holi.

  • Use a good moisturizing face wash on your face after playing Holi. The colors can be very drying and using soap, or harsh facewash can irritate the skin further.
  • After deep cleansing, apply a soothing anti-oxidant cream which contains Vitamin E that works to repair and hydrate the skin to keep it soft and supple all day long.
  • For a home remedy, mix yogurt and honey with some rose water and apply it as a mask. This will calm and nourish the skin that has been damaged.
  • Use a clarifying shampoo to rinse color from hair. After using shampoo, apply conditioner on the lengths of hair. Leave on for a couple of minutes and rinse with cold water. Use color protect conditioner for color treated hair.
  • After your shower, don't forget to apply nourishing body lotion and face moisturizer as the skin tends to become dry due to excess color and sun exposure. Applying a good moisturizing cream after your bath will also help restore your skin's lipid balance and soothe irritated skin.
  • All that scrubbing can leave your facial skin dry and inflamed. Choose a light face oil, that works best for your skin type, on thoroughly cleansed skin to soothe and hydrate it.
  • A simple home remedy for fading stubborn color that simply won't wash off: Make a mixture of gram flour, sweet almond oil and milk cream in rose water. Apply the paste on the areas where the color has settled. Let the paste dry on the skin and rub it in circular gently to remove it.


Source: IANS

