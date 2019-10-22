medindia

Tips to Take Care of Baby's Skin During Winter

by Iswarya on  October 22, 2019 at 3:22 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Baby skin is delicate and easily becomes dry in winters. Hence, Your baby's skin needs extra care and attention during winter. Here are a few simple tips to give your little bundle of joy that extra care.
Tips to Take Care of Baby's Skin During Winter
Tips to Take Care of Baby's Skin During Winter

"Bathing is an important step in your baby's winter skincare routine. Using a mild wash enriched with Indian aloe, almond oil, and olive oil can work well to nourish and maintain the moisture balance of your baby's skin," said Dr. Subhashini N.S., Ayurveda Expert, Discovery Sciences Group, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company.

Show Full Article


"However, avoid giving long, warm baths as they can dry your baby's skin. You can opt for a baby soap infused with Indian Aloe, milk, Almond Oil, and Olive Oil, which is formulated specifically to manage excessive dry skin in babies if you prefer a soap instead of a wash," she said.

Other skincare measures that a mother should consider during winter, according to Dr. Subhashini N.S., are:

Post bath, always moisturize your baby's skin with a gentle baby lotion infused with natural ingredients that helps protect the baby's skin from excessive dryness, leaving it soft and supple all day long. You can opt for one with olive oil that helps protect the skin, and almond oil, which is an excellent skin softener and provides the required nourishment for your baby's skin.

Winter calls for extra nourishment for dry and scaly skin. Therefore, using a baby cream that is specially formulated to protect your little one's chapped cheeks, "crawler's knee," tender nose, and rubbed elbows is a must.

A baby cream infused with licorice, which helps protect and soothe baby's skin, and olive oil, enriched with vitamin E, which nourishes, protects, and softens skin and prevents chafing, is a good option for your baby.

During winter, it is important to change your baby's diaper often and clean the diaper area thoroughly, as wet diapers can lead to infections and rashes. Always use gentle wipes infused with the goodness of Aloe Vera and Indian Lotus to gently cleanse and refresh your baby's delicate skin and help keep it soft and supple.

"This winter, choose products that are infused with natural ingredients to help protect your baby's skin. Also, be sure to keep your baby warm and dress her appropriately. Heat rashes can occur in winters as well, when your baby is dressed too warmly or when she's sitting in an area (such as a car seat) with poor air circulation. Always remember to keep your baby comfortable and dress her in breathable layers," Dr. Subhashini said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Skin Moisture In Winter Can Now Be Retained by Fine Water Spray

Fine water particle sprays the facial skin moisture in winter. When the skin is dry and rough during the winter, this fine water particle tends to provide moisture and keep it nourished.

Easy and Quick Remedies to Nourish Skin this Winter

Winter weather is not fun for the skin. Cold temperatures along with low humidity can be a recipe for dry, flaky and dehydrated skin. It is necessary that your skin obtains maximum nourishment and care during the chilly season.

Smart Winter Wear Options to Stay Warm This Season

Winter wear options: Are you wondering how to stay warm and stylish in winter? Look smart and stay warm this winter with quilted vests, contrast color sweaters, bomber jackets, sweatshirts, and cardigans.

Winter Care Tips For Pets

Winter is a time when mercury drops and the chill in air becomes unbearable. It is time to protect our four legged pets.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin AbscessPityriasis roseaPemphigusHivesSclerodermaVitiligoSkin Self ExaminationDermatomyostitisNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Urinary Tract Infection During Pregnancy

Common Genetic Mutations Found to be the Cause of Several Cancers

Mushroom Allergy
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive