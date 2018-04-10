medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Tips to Reduce Noise Level at Workplace

by Hannah Joy on  October 4, 2018 at 6:12 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Noisy offices affect the productivity of the employees. Though many working professionals find it lively, it can hamper productivity and exposure to prolonged office noises can elevate stress levels. Here are some tips that help reduce noises at your workplace.
Tips to Reduce Noise Level at Workplace
Tips to Reduce Noise Level at Workplace

Nakul Mathur, MD of Avanta Business Center and Vinay Singh, Co-founder and Advisor of Hunt Offices list down some points.

Ceilings can play a critical role in reducing sound in cabins: Replacing regular ceiling tiles with acoustical ceiling tiles will help decrease noise levels. Aesthetically, unfinished concrete or wooden ceiling panels offer an authentic look that is in trend amongst the many designers, space planners for industrial-look workplaces.

Use carpet floors for added sound control: Replacing hard flooring with carpet will have a significant impact on office noise levels. All carpet improves noise levels compared with hard surface flooring, but cushion-backed carpet tiles would offer the ultimate in noise reduction.

Cushion-supported modular carpet absorbs 50 per cent more noise than hard-surfaced tiles, which in turn absorb three times more noise than the hard flooring.

Dividers to block the noise happening due to the conversation: Sound travels further in open offices, with no walls to block noise from conversations, moving chairs, and foot traffic.

Get Innovative with layout changes: Modifying the layout can make a generous effect to office noise levels, by managing the flow of people and changing how various areas are used.

Establish dedicated zones: In an open office, it's essential to make a distinction between your heads-down work space, breakout areas, and communal areas, such as kitchen and dining facilities.

With clearly defined breakout areas for informal meetings and collaborative work, and kitchen spaces for eating and conversation, ones heads-down work space will become quieter because casual conversations will be taking place elsewhere.

Furnishing and equipment: In contribution to the larger structural and layout enhancements, there are possibilities for littler changes available such as noise absorbing furniture and equipment which help as a solution to reduce ambient noise.

Perhaps the most obvious way to reduce noise in your open office space is by purchasing a pair of high-quality noise resisting headphones. Some tech brands boast 100% noise reduction using microphones and special processing to create an opposite sound wave than the one headed for your eardrum.

Include more soft furnishing: Delicate surfaces ingest more stable than hard surfaces, reducing reverberation and lowering ambient noise levels - just like switching hard flooring to modular carpet.

Experiment with sound masking: Certain sounds are more distracting than others, and in open offices, overheard speech is the most serious issue. A few organizations have made an irregular move to defeating this, utilizing different sounds to block out conversation.

Known as sound veiling, surrounding noise, for example, white noise or the sound of rainfall is utilized to cover up more disruptive sounds. It's significant this doesn't really make a space calmer; it just makes a few sounds seem less problematic.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Workplace Dress Codes Need to be Revised for Employees With Disabilities

Workplace Dress Codes Need to be Revised for Employees With Disabilities

Did you know a company's rules about workplace dress codes could negatively influence some people living with disabilities?

Women More Likely to Receive Less Credit at Workplace

Women More Likely to Receive Less Credit at Workplace

Love to toss creative ideas in the brainstorming session at your workplace? If you are a women, beware, you are more likely to receive less credit.

Do-Gooders Are More Hated At Workplace

Do-Gooders Are More Hated At Workplace

Being suspicious, jealous or hostile toward those who seem better or nicer or holier than us appears to run deep in the psychological makeup of humans.

One Shoe Can Change Your Day: Fashionable Workplace Footwear

One Shoe Can Change Your Day: Fashionable Workplace Footwear

Fashionable workplace shoes can make you look stylish and comfortable. Just put your best foot forward with five different shoes for the week.

Occupational Hearing Loss

Occupational Hearing Loss

Noise-Induced hearing loss is one of the major avoidable causes of hearing loss and is also one of the major occupational hazards.

More News on:

Occupational Hearing Loss 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Abdominal Mass

Abdominal Mass

An abdominal mass is a lump in your tummy and can be due to a cyst or abnormal growth in the ...

 Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Massaging is a great way that helps in relaxing your muscles. There are a wide range of massagers ...

 Dacomitinib Tablets For Advanced Lung Cancer

Dacomitinib Tablets For Advanced Lung Cancer

FDA-approved dacomitinib tablets used as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive