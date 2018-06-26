Tips to Keep Your Hunger Pangs at Bay

Maintaining a balanced diet and getting enough sleep can keep hunger pangs at bay, suggest experts.
Prashanth Badrinarayan, Chief Scientist at Happy Ratio, says a balanced diet, when realized to its full potential, can do wonders for the body. Some of his tips to curb your hunger pangs are:
‘Hunger pangs (hunger pains) are caused by strong contractions of the stomach when it's empty. Having a proper diet and adequate sleep is a simple and easy way to deal with hunger pangs.’
- Have a balanced meal with the right amount of fiber and protein. There are two significant nutrients that help you fill up. Lean protein, vegetables, fruits and whole grains with their low-calorie content help reap antioxidants and amino acids while slowing down digestion.
- Consume a meal with low-glycemic (low GI) value. Food with low GI value is digested and absorbed slowly thus preventing blood glucose levels from spiking up.
- Always aim for a complete meal and ensure that your intake comprises the required amounts of vitamins and minerals. Lay more emphasis on fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and legumes, low-fat protein and dairy products.
- Go for a nutritionally dense meal, replete with all essential nutrients. Ensure you are consuming at least 400 calories to sustain yourself for three-four hours.
- Maintain a routine. Eat at the same time every day. This helps the body to get accustomed to a fixed schedule and work well in tandem.
Poonam Sharma, a fitness expert, and dietitian associated with Dietliciouz, suggests:
- Sleep for an extra hour if you have to. Tired people tend to eat more food and are prone to binging throughout the day.
- Prefer eating eggs in any form as they tend to make you feel fuller.
- Sometimes people mistake thirst for hunger and end up eating something. So that needs to be analyzed.
- Add two to three times of tea in your diet and that is sure to keep your hunger at bay.
Source: IANS