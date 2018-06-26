Tips to Keep Your Hunger Pangs at Bay

Maintaining a balanced diet and getting enough sleep can keep hunger pangs at bay, suggest experts.

Prashanth Badrinarayan, Chief Scientist at Happy Ratio, says a balanced diet, when realized to its full potential, can do wonders for the body. Some of his tips to curb your hunger pangs are:



‘Hunger pangs (hunger pains) are caused by strong contractions of the stomach when it's empty. Having a proper diet and adequate sleep is a simple and easy way to deal with hunger pangs.’ Have a balanced meal with the right amount of fiber and protein. There are two significant nutrients that help you fill up. Lean protein, vegetables, fruits and whole grains with their low-calorie content help reap antioxidants and amino acids while slowing down digestion.

Consume a meal with low-glycemic (low GI) value. Food with low GI value is digested and absorbed slowly thus preventing blood glucose levels from spiking up.

Always aim for a complete meal and ensure that your intake comprises the required amounts of vitamins and minerals. Lay more emphasis on fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and legumes, low-fat protein and dairy products.

Go for a nutritionally dense meal, replete with all essential nutrients. Ensure you are consuming at least 400 calories to sustain yourself for three-four hours.

Maintain a routine. Eat at the same time every day. This helps the body to get accustomed to a fixed schedule and work well in tandem.

Poonam Sharma, a fitness expert, and dietitian associated with Dietliciouz, suggests:



Sleep for an extra hour if you have to. Tired people tend to eat more food and are prone to binging throughout the day.

Prefer eating eggs in any form as they tend to make you feel fuller.

Sometimes people mistake thirst for hunger and end up eating something. So that needs to be analyzed.

Add two to three times of tea in your diet and that is sure to keep your hunger at bay.



