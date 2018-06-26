medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Tips to Keep Your Hunger Pangs at Bay

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 26, 2018 at 10:59 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Maintaining a balanced diet and getting enough sleep can keep hunger pangs at bay, suggest experts.
Tips to Keep Your Hunger Pangs at Bay
Tips to Keep Your Hunger Pangs at Bay

Prashanth Badrinarayan, Chief Scientist at Happy Ratio, says a balanced diet, when realized to its full potential, can do wonders for the body. Some of his tips to curb your hunger pangs are:

  • Have a balanced meal with the right amount of fiber and protein. There are two significant nutrients that help you fill up. Lean protein, vegetables, fruits and whole grains with their low-calorie content help reap antioxidants and amino acids while slowing down digestion.
  • Consume a meal with low-glycemic (low GI) value. Food with low GI value is digested and absorbed slowly thus preventing blood glucose levels from spiking up.
  • Always aim for a complete meal and ensure that your intake comprises the required amounts of vitamins and minerals. Lay more emphasis on fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and legumes, low-fat protein and dairy products.
  • Go for a nutritionally dense meal, replete with all essential nutrients. Ensure you are consuming at least 400 calories to sustain yourself for three-four hours.
  • Maintain a routine. Eat at the same time every day. This helps the body to get accustomed to a fixed schedule and work well in tandem.

Poonam Sharma, a fitness expert, and dietitian associated with Dietliciouz, suggests:

  • Sleep for an extra hour if you have to. Tired people tend to eat more food and are prone to binging throughout the day.
  • Prefer eating eggs in any form as they tend to make you feel fuller.
  • Sometimes people mistake thirst for hunger and end up eating something. So that needs to be analyzed.
  • Add two to three times of tea in your diet and that is sure to keep your hunger at bay.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

Jumping Rope may Help you Curb Hunger Pangs: New Study

Jumping Rope may Help you Curb Hunger Pangs: New Study

Rapid up and down movement such as jumping rope can suppress hunger sooner than cycling or non-weight bearing exercises.

Omega-3 Helps To Control Your Hunger Pangs

Omega-3 Helps To Control Your Hunger Pangs

Omega-3 fatty acids contained in food items such as fish and flaxseed, walnuts and chia seeds have the ability to control hunger pangs.

Research Reveals Hunger Pangs Not Only Worsen Mood but Trigger Risky Behavior

Research Reveals Hunger Pangs Not Only Worsen Mood but Trigger Risky Behavior

Hunger not only affects decision making, but also affects our willingness to take risks reveals new research.

Almonds: Best for Reducing Hunger Pangs

Almonds: Best for Reducing Hunger Pangs

Consuming 1.5 ounces of almonds everyday could reduce hunger pangs and improve dietary vitamin E and monounsaturated fat intake without piling on pounds, reveals study.

Fullness Factor, Satiety Index and Glycemic Index for Weight Watchers

Fullness Factor, Satiety Index and Glycemic Index for Weight Watchers

Weight loss is a struggle for many individuals. This can be achieved simply by understanding the fullness factor, glycemic index and satiety index, which are all related to the hunger stimulus.

Hungry? - But you Just Ate!

Hungry? - But you Just Ate!

Most of us are tempted by good food, mealtime or not. Once in a way is fine but it is dangerous to give into food cravings all the time.

Why does your Stomach Growl with Hunger

Why does your Stomach Growl with Hunger

A rumbling, growly stomach, hiccups and continuous sneezing are some of the body’s signals which we don’t have much on.

More News on:

Hungry? - But you Just Ate! Why does your Stomach Growl with Hunger Fullness Factor, Satiety Index and Glycemic Index for Weight Watchers 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia is a condition characterized by high blood nitrogen levels, leading to acute renal ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infection has emerged recently and can cause severe disease in both animals and humans ...

 Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Donating blood is a life-saving act. Consider increasing your iron intake before and after you ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...