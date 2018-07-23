medindia
Tips to Get Luxury Loft Look for Your Home

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 23, 2018 at 9:58 PM
Unoccupied spaces at home can be utilized with the help of lofted designs. They are not only modern but interesting and leave many options open for a creativity and make exciting and useful areas in your home.
Mikita Laad Gupta, Senior Designer, Bonito Designs and Abraham Santosh, Head Designer, Elegancia share some most exciting and useful tips for the same.

Walls play an important role when it comes to designing the perfect luxury loft. And playing around with texture or something with intricate workmanship could easily give it a feeling of luxury. Some examples could be, upholstered walls, 3D boards, marble inlays, metal inlays, wall murals, etc.

To save space in your converted loft is to make use of any unusual shapes or features of your loft. Shelving is one of the easiest and effective ways to do this and will add an extra layer of style to the room while keeping it neat and tidy at the same time.

Lights are predominantly used for functional purposes. But using lights to set the mood could be classified as luxury. Different lighting ideas could be used in different variations to create multiple moods in a luxury loft design.

Having mirrors around the loft helps to make space look larger. For example, you could decorate the loft into a changing room with a few stylish and simple shaped mirrors such as hearts, circle, and stars. It will also add a taste of glamour to the area.

Whether you paper a small panel or a full room, use the pattern to create a unique look. Wallpaper is great for adding instant personality to space, so choose a design that you really love. Background color has a big impact on the overall feel of a room - choose more muted colors in the bedroom for a restful feel.

Furniture could be another element that could be used to make a pep up a luxury loft. Accent furniture could be used to add a touch of color to space. As well as layering a bed or a diwan with quilts and cushions could bring in a sense of luxury if done right.

One advantage of a loft is the fact that it has the roof of the structure right above it, which gives it a lot of scopes to do something crazy. One such idea would be to give it an LCD glass panel for a portion of the roof and have some cool features to it. It could be made a clear sunroof, it could be made a blackout panel, it could have a starry night display on it, etc.

Having an extra space is a great way to arrange your belongings. It could also be used as a spare room, especially as a small sanctuary for reading or working. The additional space will benefit those who work from home most of the time as it allows them to feel comfortable and more focused.



Source: IANS

