Tips for Monsoon Skin Care for Babies

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 23, 2019 at 12:20 AM Child Health News
During the monsoon, a baby's delicate skin needs the right nourishment and ample care. An Ayurvedic expert has shared key tips for baby's skin care this monsoon. With a change in the season, it is always a good idea to change your baby's skin care routine to a more season-friendly one by choosing the right products; those with natural ingredients can further help tackle monsoon-related skin concerns.
Dr. Subhashini N.S., Ayurveda Expert, Discovery Sciences Group, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company, says: "The damp and humid weather can cause excessive sweating and lead to rashes and infections. Rashes, cradle cap and itchy scalp are also common concerns during the monsoon. This makes it important to take care of baby's sensitive skin and ensure it is hydrated. A good way to ensure this is by using mild products that contain natural ingredients and are free from phthalates, parabens, alcohol, artificial colour/dyes, mineral oils and animal-derived ingredients."

Dr. Subhashini shares key tips for baby's skin care this monsoon:

For a bath, ensure you use a gentle soap which is mild and infused with herbs that help keep the skin soft and hydrated. Using a baby soap infused with olive oil and almond oil helps protect and soften baby's skin. While olive oil helps nourish, almond oil helps moisturise baby's skin.

For parents who prefer using a wash, you can opt for a gentle wash that helps keep baby's skin soft and supple. A baby wash infused with the goodness of green gram and chickpea works as a gentle cleanser for baby's delicate skin. Green gram helps keep the skin soft and supple and chickpea soothes the skin.

For skin care, you can opt for a calamine-based lotion with natural ingredients like aloe vera, nut grass oil and mustard oil. It is a mild solution to help treat rashes and relieve skin irritation.

Post bath, using a diaper rash cream infused with almond oil and Yashada Bhasma can help tackle diaper rashes. Almond Oil helps moisturise the skin and Yashada Bhasma reduces skin inflammation and irritation caused due to diaper rashes.

The best way to protect your little one from skin infections and rashes during the monsoon is by keeping your baby clean and dry. Also, ensure to change the diapers at regular intervals, which will help prevent rashes. With these few simple measures, you can keep skin concerns at bay and enjoy the rainy season together!

Source: IANS

