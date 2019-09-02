medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Tiny Gummy-like Robots Could Help Prevent Disease: Here’s How

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 9, 2019 at 2:20 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Newly developed tiny gummy-like robots could help diagnose and prevent disease, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Lab on a Chip.
Tiny Gummy-like Robots Could Help Prevent Disease: Here’s How
Tiny Gummy-like Robots Could Help Prevent Disease: Here’s How

Human tissues experience a variety of mechanical stimuli that can affect their ability to carry out their physiological functions, such as protecting organs from injury. The controlled application of such stimuli to living tissues in vivo and in vitro has now proven instrumental to studying the conditions that lead to disease.

At EPFL, Selman Sakar's research team has developed micromachines able to mechanically stimulate cells and microtissue. These tools, which are powered by cell-sized artificial muscles, can carry out complicated manipulation tasks under physiological conditions on a microscopic scale.

The tools consist of microactuators and soft robotic devices that are wirelessly activated by laser beams. They can also incorporate microfluidic chips, which means they can be used to perform combinatorial tests that involve high-throughput chemical and mechanical stimulation of a variety of biological samples.

Like Legos

The scientists came up with the idea after observing the locomotor system in action. "We wanted to create a modular system powered by the contraction of distributed actuators and the deformation of compliant mechanisms," says Sakar.

Their system involves assembling various hydrogel components - as if they were Lego bricks - to form a compliant skeleton, and then creating tendon-like polymer connections between the skeleton and the microactuators. By combining the bricks and actuators in different ways, scientists can create an array of complicated micromachines.

"Our soft actuators contract rapidly and efficiently when activated by near-infrared light. When the entire nanoscale actuator network contracts, it tugs on the surrounding device components and powers the machinery," says Berna Ozkale, the study's lead author.

With this method, scientists are able to remotely activate multiple microactuators at specified locations - a dexterous approach that produces exceptional results. The microactuators complete each contraction-relaxation cycle in milliseconds with large strain.

In addition to its utility in fundamental research, this technology offers practical applications as well. For instance, doctors could use these devices as tiny medical implants to mechanically stimulate tissue or to actuate mechanisms for the on-demand delivery of biological agents.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Robots May Soon Be Involved In Elderly Care

Robots designed to have a good bedside manner and awareness could help solve the country's social care crisis especially for the elderly.

Robots May Soon Help Doctors Accurately Diagnose Breast Cancer on Imaging

Robots (artificial intelligence) may soon learn to accurately detect breast cancer lesions on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans promoting early diagnosis and treatment and to improve patient outcome.

Swimming Microrobots can Deliver Drugs to Diseased Tissues

Scientists have developed tiny elastic robots that can change shape depending on their surroundings and can swim through blood vessels.

Tiny Elastic Robots Could One Day Deliver Drugs Directly to Diseased Tissue

Tiny elastic robots could one day revolutionize targeted drug delivery, reveals a new study. Scientists have developed smart microrobots that can change its shape depending on their surroundings could help deliver drugs to diseased tissue within the ...

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence

Health Benefits of Gelatin

Ten Essential Stretches for Runners
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive