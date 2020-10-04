by Iswarya on  April 10, 2020 at 5:18 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Time to Encourage People to Wear Face Masks as a Precaution: Study
Amid the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the globe, a new study has stressed that it's time to encourage people to wear face masks as a precautionary step because we have little to lose and potentially something to gain. The findings of the study are published in the BMJ today.

Professor Trisha Greenhalgh at the University of Oxford and colleagues say, despite limited evidence, masks "could have a substantial impact on transmission with a relatively small impact on social and economic life." The question of whether masks will reduce transmission of COVID-19 in the general public is contested.

Although clinical trial evidence on the widespread use of facemasks as a protective measure against COVID-19 is lacking, at the time of writing increasing numbers of agencies and governments, including the US Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, are now advocating that the general population wears masks, but others, such as the World Health Organization and Public Health England are not.


Some researchers argue that people are unlikely to wear masks properly or consistently, and may ignore wider infection control measures like handwashing. Others say the public should not wear them since healthcare workers need them more.

But Greenhalgh and colleagues challenge these arguments and suggest that in the context of COVID-19, many people could be taught to use masks properly and may well do this consistently without abandoning other important anti-contagion measures.

What's more, they say if the political will is there, mask shortages can be quickly overcome by repurposing manufacturing capacity - something that is already happening informally.

They conclude that it is time to act without waiting for randomized controlled trial evidence.

"Masks are simple, cheap, and potentially effective," they write. "We believe that worn both in the home (particularly by the person showing symptoms) and also outside the home in situations where meeting others is likely (for example, shopping, public transport), they could have a substantial impact on transmission with a relatively small impact on social and economic life."

In a linked editorial, Babak Javid at Tsinghua University in Beijing and colleagues agree that the public should wear face masks because the benefits are plausible and harm unlikely. And they say cloth masks are likely to be better than wearing no mask at all.

As we prepare to enter a "new normal," wearing a mask in public may become the face of our unified action in the fight against this common threat and reinforce the importance of social distancing measures, they conclude.

In an opinion piece, researchers recommend that health care workers should not be caring for COVID-19 patients without proper respiratory protection, and that cloth masks are not a suitable alternative for health care workers.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Positive Cases in Bihar Raises Up to 43
With four more fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar, the total number of infected persons in the State has gone up to 43.
READ MORE
Government Issues New Guidelines on Blood Donation Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced guidelines for blood transfusion services in the country amid novel coronavirus pandemic.
READ MORE
False-negative Coronavirus Test Results may Lead to a False Sense of Security
As coronavirus testing becomes more widely available, it's vital that health care providers and public health officials understand its limits and the impact false results can have on efforts to curb the pandemic.
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Nervous Tic
Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Nervous TicAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Acute Coronary SyndromeNeck Cracking