by Hannah Joy on  April 14, 2021 at 8:21 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Time Spent on Screens can Affect Children's Eating Habits
Time spent on screen such as computers, mobile phones, television and video games. affects eating habits of children and adolescents, reveals a new study.

This is the main conclusion drawn from a research carried out by EpiPHAAN (Epidemiology, Physical Activity, Accelerometry and Nutrition) research group of the University of Malaga, which further establishes that parents' education level is also associated with the adherence to the Mediterranean diet.

This research was conducted within the PASOS Study -Physical Activity, Sedentarism, lifestyles and Obesity in Spanish youth- of Gasol Foundation, which analyzed more than 3800 children and adolescents, aged 8 to 16, from 245 schools from all over Spain, in order to assess the level of physical activity, sedentarism, lifestyles and obesity in Spanish youth and their families.


"The Mediterranean diet is one of the most complete, balanced and healthy diets, as it prevents obesity and represents a life assurance against cardiovascular diseases", explains Julia Wärnberg, researcher of the University of Malaga, Nutrition expert, and main author of this study, which has been published in Journal of Clinical Medicine.

This study evidences that in children and adolescents a greater amount of screen time is associated with a lower consumption of fruit, vegetables, legumes, fish and nuts -the foundations of the Mediterranean diet- and a greater consumption of sweets, candies and fast food.

According to the experts, it is important for children and adolescents to follow the Mediterranean diet to maintain good eating habits, reduce the probability of childhood and adolescent obesity and enhance their health in adulthood. "It is essential to promote this dietary pattern, as well as its related lifestyle habits, such as physical activity and reduced sedentary behavior", remarks the researcher of the UMA.

Likewise, the scientists evidenced that low parent education level influences the adoption of worse lifestyles among children and adolescents, including poor diets, as well as little knowledge of nutrition and awareness about nutritional aspects.

'Screen Time and Parents' Education Level Are Associated with Poor Adherence to the Mediterranean Diet in Spanish Children and Adolescents: The PASOS Study' was conducted by 28 researchers of PASOS from more than ten R&D&I groups.

The scientists of the UMA Javier Barón, Juan Carlos Benavente and Napoleón Pérez Farinós are other members of EpiPHAAN who authored this study.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Lockdown: Increase Family Time to Limit Your Child’s Screen Time
Want to keep your kids away from mobile phones? Spending quality time with family and playing a family game can limit your child's screen time while social distancing during the COVID-19 lockdown.
READ MORE
Gadget Addiction: Too Much Screen Time Makes Your Child Sedentary
Gadget Addiction Alert: Too much screen time cuts your child's active playtime. Spending more than 3 hours a day in front of the TV, smartphones, and laptops can make your child sedentary.
READ MORE
Screen Time Less Than 2 Hours can Prevent Obesity in Kids
Screen-based recreational media use should be limited to less than 2 hours a day at home for children and teens, says American Heart Association (AHA).
READ MORE
Lowering Screen Time & Increasing Physical Activity Curbs Childhood Obesity
Following Canadian 24-Hour Movement Guidelines Lowers Risk of Obesity in Children
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India