Time-Restricted Eating can Reduce Diabetes-Related Hypertension

‘Daily timing of food intake can play a major role in reducing diabetes-related nocturnal hypertension.’

said Guo.Normally, blood pressure falls at night and increases upon awakening, in line with the body's circadian rhythm. In some hypertensive patients, the typical nighttime decrease does not occur. This "nondipping" blood pressure is prevalent in patients with Type 2 diabetes and is associated with increased events of cardiovascular disease.The study found that imposing time-restricted feeding prevented diabetic mice from developing non-dipping blood pressure. The practice also effectively restored the disrupted blood pressure circadian rhythm in mice that already had nondipping blood pressure.Researchers restricted the mice's access to food to eight hours during their typical active awake times every day. When food availability was increased to 12 hours, the practice was still effective in preventing and treating nondipping blood pressure.Guo says this is evidence that the effects were caused by the timing of feeding and not calorie restriction.In addition to the study's significance for future clinical research in people, Gong says it's adding to scientists' understanding of the causes and mechanisms of nondipping blood pressure in diabetes, which is currently not fully understood.Gong said.