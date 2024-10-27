About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Time Change, Sleep Change: What the Clock Shift Means?

by Karishma Abhishek on Oct 27 2024 9:37 AM

Daylight saving changes momentarily alter sleep duration, according to recent findings.

Time Change, Sleep Change: What the Clock Shift Means?
Daylight saving time adjustments, moving clocks forward in spring and back in autumn, significantly impact sleep duration but only for a short period, according to a recent study at the University of Bristol-led study, published in the Journal of Sleep Research (1 Trusted Source
The effects of daylight saving time clock changes on accelerometer-measured sleep duration in the UK Biobank

Go to source).
The study analyzed sleep data from activity monitors worn by 11,800 people over the Spring and Autumn clock changes in 2013-2015.

Sleep Disorder
Sleep Disorder
Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate time.
The study is unique in that it analyzed objectively-measured sleep in a large number of people in the UK who are signed up for UK Biobank.

It is commonly thought that people lose an hour of sleep in Spring (when the clocks go forward an hour) and gain an hour of sleep in Autumn (when the clocks go back an hour).

Previous research also suggests that people get less sleep for around a week after both clock changes as they find it difficult to adapt to the new time.

Best Sleep Positions During Pregnancy
Best Sleep Positions During Pregnancy
Being pregnant can rob a woman off her peaceful shut eye. Try these positions to ensure you get your nightly snooze and wake up recharged.
Whilst this new study did find that people slept around an hour less on the Sunday of the Spring clock change than the previous and subsequent Sundays, they did not (or could not) take advantage of the full extra hour of sleep in Autumn.

They only slept for just over half an hour more than the surrounding Sundays.

Advertisement
Sleep Disturbances In Women
Sleep Disturbances In Women
The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Surprising Impact of Daylight Saving on Sleep Hours

The study also found that the effect on sleep for the rest of the week differed depending on gender. Men tended to sleep more on the weekdays after both clock changes, although this was more pronounced in Spring.

However, this pattern of catch-up sleep was not seen for women. They often slept for less on the weekdays after the clock changes than before.

Advertisement
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders
Circadian rhythm (also known as sleep/wake cycle or the body clock) is a biological process that follows an internal cycle of roughly 24 hours.
This could be because women experience higher levels of insomnia and sleep difficulties, and these problems are exacerbated by the clock changes.

Although short-lived, the sleep loss seen over the Spring clock change in this study has serious consequences for health, as just one night of sleep loss has been associated with a decline in mental and physical health.

Also, research has found that the clock changes themselves are associated with an increase in heart attacks, strokes, road traffic accidents, and depression.

Melanie de Lange, a Wellcome -funded epidemiology PhD student in the Bristol Medical School: Population Health Sciences (PHS) and MRC Integrative Epidemiology Unit, and study author, said: “With a growing number of countries - including the US and those in the EU - moving to end the clock changes, the practice of daylight saving time is the focus of much current debate.

“Our study adds to the growing body of evidence that the shift forward to daylight saving time in Spring is associated with an acute loss of sleep, which has implications for the health of the UK population. It is crucial that any future review of the UK’s daylight saving time policy considers the effects of the clock changes on sleep and health.”

Reference:
  1. The effects of daylight saving time clock changes on accelerometer-measured sleep duration in the UK Biobank - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jsr.14335)


Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement