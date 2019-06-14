medindia

Tildrakizumab Found Safe & Effective in Psoriatic Arthritis

by Ramya Rachamanti on  June 14, 2019 at 6:01 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Tildrakizumab was found to be safe and effective for treating patients with psoriatic arthritis compared to placebo, according to the results of a phase 2B study presented at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2019).
Tildrakizumab Found Safe & Effective in Psoriatic Arthritis
Tildrakizumab Found Safe & Effective in Psoriatic Arthritis

By week 24 in the study, a significantly higher proportion of patients receiving tildrakizumab (at any dose) achieved a 90% reduction in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 90), and a 50% reduction in American College of Rheumatology response criteria (ACR 50) versus placebo. There were four active treatment groups in which patients received 20mg, 100mg or 200mg tildrakizumab every 12 weeks, or 200mg every four weeks.

Show Full Article

The response rates improved with increasing dose however the shortening of dosing interval of 200mg from 12 to four weeks did not result in a measurable increase in skin or joint response scores. In patients receiving 200mg tildrakizumab every 12 weeks, 79.6% and 50% achieved PASI 75 and PASI 90 respectively versus 16.7% and 7.1% in the placebo group (p<0.0001).

"Our results demonstrate a clear separation between tildrakizumab and placebo as early as eight weeks," said Philip Mease, MD, MACR, Swedish Medical Center/Providence St. Joseph Health and the University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. "A promising role is suggested for tildrakizumab in the treatment of patients suffering with psoriatic arthritis."

Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the joints, causing pain and disability. Tildrakizumab is a high-affinity, humanised, monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin (IL) 23p19 and is currently approved to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Current recommendations state that, in psoriatic arthritis patients with peripheral arthritis (one or more tender and swollen joints), biological disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) targeting IL 12/23 or IL-17 pathways may be considered in patients who have had an inadequate response to conventional synthetic DMARDs and for whom tumour necrosis factor inhibitors are not appropriate.

"We welcome these promising results for tildrakizumab in patients with psoriatic arthritis," said Professor Hans Bijlsma, President, EULAR. "Extending research into different patient groups may bring benefits that address current unmet needs."

The 24-week, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple-dose, phase 2B study included 391 adults with psoriatic arthritis who had three or more tender and three or more swollen joints. Patients were randomised (1:1:1:1:1) to receive tildrakizumab 200mg every four weeks, 200mg, 100mg or 20mg every 12 weeks, or placebo every four weeks. Stable concomitant methotrexate or leflunomide use was permitted but not mandated.

Serious adverse events (AEs) occurred in 2.2% of tildrakizumab-treated patents and 2.5% of placebo-treated patients. Treatment-related serious AEs occurred in 0.3% of tildrakizumab-treated patients (as judged by the investigator). The most frequent AEs included nasopharyngitis and diarrhoea with no reports of candidiasis, inflammatory bowel disease, major adverse cardiac events, or malignancy. No patients discontinued treatment due to AEs and no deaths were reported.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis is a kind of autoimmune inflammatory arthritis, which develops in 30 percent of people with the skin condition of psoriasis.

Bursitis

Bursitis is the inflammation of the bursa, which is a fluid-filled sac that reduces friction during joint movement.

Knee Replacement

Make sprinting a possibility! Relieve chronic arthritic pain by having a knee replacement done at affordable prices. Check out our list of world-class hospitals.

Oligoarthritis

Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is regarded an adult's disease.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.

Physiotherapy for Arthritis

Physiotherapy enables patients with debilitating disease to regain loss of function in their muscles, and joints. Physiotherapy for rheumatoid arthritis involves electrostimulation and hydrotherapy.

Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a recurrent and complex inflammatory skin disorder that can have tremendous physical and psychological impact on the sufferer

Reactive Arthritis

Reactive arthritis is an autoimmune condition. Ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis are disorders associated with Reactive arthritis.

Septic Arthritis

Septic Arthritis or Infectious Arthritis is infection of a joint due to bacteria or other organisms. Causes, symptoms, risk factors, diagnosis, treatment of septic arthritis are explained in detail.

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it.

More News on:

Osteoarthritis Oligoarthritis Spondylolisthesis Psoriasis Knee Replacement Reactive Arthritis Arthritis Bursitis Septic Arthritis Physiotherapy for Arthritis 

What's New on Medindia

Excess Body Fat and Weight Cause Heart Disease

Flexitarian Diet

Rotavirus Vaccine May Protect Children Against Type 1 Diabetes
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive