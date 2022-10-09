Tickling Ear Gadget can Treat Indigestion: Here's How

Newly developed clip-on device on the ear could reduce chronic indigestion by stimulating the nerve with a mild burst of electricity and cutting symptoms up to 30 percent, reports a new study.



According to Daily Mail, the clip-on gadget targets the 'vagus nerve', the body's longest cranial nerve, which oversees crucial bodily functions, including control of mood, immune response, digestion, and heart rate. Earlier, the nerve has also been used to address high blood pressure and depression.



Mechanism of Clip-on Gadget

The process includes implanting a matchbox-sized generator in the chest while wiring it to the nerve where it passes from the chest into the neck. The patient can activate the generator by waving a hand-held device over it.