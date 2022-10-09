About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Tickling Ear Gadget can Treat Indigestion: Here's How

by Adeline Dorcas on September 10, 2022 at 2:08 AM
Newly developed clip-on device on the ear could reduce chronic indigestion by stimulating the nerve with a mild burst of electricity and cutting symptoms up to 30 percent, reports a new study.

According to Daily Mail, the clip-on gadget targets the 'vagus nerve', the body's longest cranial nerve, which oversees crucial bodily functions, including control of mood, immune response, digestion, and heart rate. Earlier, the nerve has also been used to address high blood pressure and depression.

Mechanism of Clip-on Gadget

The process includes implanting a matchbox-sized generator in the chest while wiring it to the nerve where it passes from the chest into the neck. The patient can activate the generator by waving a hand-held device over it.

Indigestion

Indigestion


Indigestion or dyspepsia is referred to nonspecific symptoms or discomfort that causes persistent pain or fullness in the upper abdomen, soon after the meal starts.
"The device was used to treat 36 patients with functional dyspepsia, a chronic form of indigestion, thought to affect 10 to 30 percent of adults at some time in their life", said a scientist from Nanjing Medical University in China.

Symptoms and Triggers of Functional Dyspepsia

The symptoms include stomach pain, bloating, excessive belching or nausea after meals and an early feeling of fullness when eating. While women seem to be more at risk, common triggers include painkillers such as ibuprofen, smoking and anxiety or depression.

Scientists attached an electrode to the fold of each ear, just above the ear canal and a mild current was passed through the nerve for two seconds at a time, three seconds apart with each session lasting for 30 minutes, the researchers revealed.
Chew Your Food Well

Chew Your Food Well


The common trend is to grab a bite on the run - make some time to eat well, so the running is more efficient.
Afterwards, food digestion and anxiety improved by up to 30 percent, easing symptoms of fullness, gas and nausea, they added.

Moreover, there were improvements in the process food travelled through the digestive system, and volunteers also reported an increase in appetite while their depression scores dropped to half.

Source: IANS
Here

Here's How You Can Fight Indigestion


It is important to take a nap after every meal to soothe your digestive system. While taking the nap, you should first sleep on the left side for some time.
Indigestion Drug may Reduce COVID-19 Symptoms in Mild to Moderate Disease

Indigestion Drug may Reduce COVID-19 Symptoms in Mild to Moderate Disease


A widely available and inexpensive drug that is used to ease the symptoms of indigestion may prove a worthy contender for treating COVID-19 infection.
