Tick Saliva: A Breakthrough in Multiple Sclerosis and Cancer Treatment

by Manjubashini on Mar 5 2026 10:24 AM
The evolution of tick’s salivary protein paves way for the next generation of MS and cancer therapies by halting inflammation.

Tick Saliva: A Breakthrough in Multiple Sclerosis and Cancer Treatment
Latest research shows that specific protein ‘evasin’ produced in tick saliva, could help suppress inflammation signaling molecules (chemokines) that regulate the human immune system.
When the immune system response detects a foreign agent, it triggers inflammation using chemokines. The small signaling proteins direct immune cells to the site of infection.(1 Trusted Source
Discovery of an evolutionarily distinct evasin with dual CC and CXC chemokine inhibitory activity

Go to source)

While this process heals injuries, unregulated chemokine signaling can lead to chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS), cancer, and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

The landmark immunology discovery by researchers from Monash University opens new avenues for powerful therapies for autoimmune disease.

What Are Chemokines and How Do They Trigger Chronic Inflammation?

More commonly known as a parasite, ticks are able to attach and draw blood off us, or our pets, without triggering an immune reaction, because they produce proteins called evasins, which attach to these chemokines preventing them from warning the immune system that it is under attack.

These chemokines can also “turn bad” overstimulating the immune system resulting in diseases like rheumatoid arthritis (RA), multiple sclerosis (MS), cancer and inflammatory bowel disease.

Now, a team from the Monash University Biomedicine Discovery Institute has identified a tick-derived evasin that can bind to two major classes of chemokines, a discovery that is important for the development of therapeutics targeting inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Until now, scientists had identified only evasins that selectively block chemokines within a single class.

Can Naturally Occurring Evasins Stop Disease Progression Better Than Current Drugs?

The study, published in the journal, Cell Press, by lead authors Professor Martin Stone and Dr. Ram Bhusal, is important because a broad acting evasin, such as they have discovered, is a potential therapy for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and cancer.

According to co-first authors Mr. Kunwar and Dr. Devkota, it was previously believed that ticks suppress the immune system by secreting a cocktail of different evasins, each targeting a specific class of chemokines.

“However, in this study, we have identified a naturally occurring evasin that can inhibit both major classes of chemokines,” Mr. Kunwar said. “This is a novel finding and represents a significant advance in the field.”

Dr. Devkota added: “The discovery opens up new opportunities to develop therapies that target chemokines driving inflammatory diseases such as RA and MS. While treatments are available, there remains a significant need for therapies that more effectively prevent disease progression.”

Reference:
  1. Discovery of an evolutionarily distinct evasin with dual CC and CXC chemokine inhibitory activity - (https://www.cell.com/structure/fulltext/S0969-2126(26)00043-2?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS0969212626000432%3Fshowall%3Dtrue)


Source-Eurekalert

