Thyroid Dysfunction During Pregnancy can Lead to Gestational Diabetes

Thyroid dysregulation in the first half can increase the risk of gestational diabetes in the second half of the pregnancy, finds a new study.



High thyroid hormone levels during pregnancy are also tied to increased the risk of premature delivery.

The researchers also warned that after birth, it might also cause the baby to develop conditions like hypoglycemia -- low blood sugar -- which can be dangerous if not treated correctly.



‘Women with thyroid abnormalities in the first half of pregnancy are at an increased risk for gestational diabetes’ "Our study found that women with thyroid abnormalities in the first half of pregnancy are at an increased risk for gestational diabetes, a common pregnancy complication that can cause short and long-term health problems for women and their children," said senior study author Cuilin Zhang of the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development in Rockville, part of the US National Institutes of Health.



In the study, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, the team examined medical records of 107 women with gestational diabetes and 214 other pregnant women.



"These findings, in combination with previous evidence of thyroid-related adverse pregnancy outcomes, support the benefits of thyroid screening among pregnant women in early to mid-pregnancy," Zhang explained.



