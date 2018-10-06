medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Thyroid Dysfunction During Pregnancy can Lead to Gestational Diabetes

by Rishika Gupta on  June 10, 2018 at 12:29 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Thyroid dysregulation in the first half can increase the risk of gestational diabetes in the second half of the pregnancy, finds a new study.

High thyroid hormone levels during pregnancy are also tied to increased the risk of premature delivery.
Thyroid Dysfunction During Pregnancy can Lead to Gestational Diabetes
Thyroid Dysfunction During Pregnancy can Lead to Gestational Diabetes

The researchers also warned that after birth, it might also cause the baby to develop conditions like hypoglycemia -- low blood sugar -- which can be dangerous if not treated correctly.

"Our study found that women with thyroid abnormalities in the first half of pregnancy are at an increased risk for gestational diabetes, a common pregnancy complication that can cause short and long-term health problems for women and their children," said senior study author Cuilin Zhang of the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development in Rockville, part of the US National Institutes of Health.

In the study, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, the team examined medical records of 107 women with gestational diabetes and 214 other pregnant women.

"These findings, in combination with previous evidence of thyroid-related adverse pregnancy outcomes, support the benefits of thyroid screening among pregnant women in early to mid-pregnancy," Zhang explained.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Eastern Region Of India Records Highest Number Of Men With Thyroid Dysfunction

Eastern Region Of India Records Highest Number Of Men With Thyroid Dysfunction

The younger population (31-45 years) was at a higher risk of thyroid dysfunction (30.33%) than the older population in the age group of 46-60 years (25.81%).

Thyroid Dysfunction Ranks Ninth Among Top 10 Common Ailments Affecting Indians

Thyroid Dysfunction Ranks Ninth Among Top 10 Common Ailments Affecting Indians

With 42 million Indians with thyroid disorders, Eastern India has highest percentage of thyroid abnormality with 25.2%, and south has the lowest with 19.4%.

Recommendations for Treating Thyroid Dysfunction During and After Pregnancy

Recommendations for Treating Thyroid Dysfunction During and After Pregnancy

The 2007 Clinical Practice Guideline (CPG) for management of thyroid disease during pregnancy and postpartum have been revised by the Endocrine Society.

Risk of Complications High Even With Mild Thyroid Dysfunction During First Trimester

Risk of Complications High Even With Mild Thyroid Dysfunction During First Trimester

A new study to be presented at The Endocrine Society's 94th Annual Meeting reveals that the risk of serious complications is high even with moderate thyroid dysfunction during early pregnancy.

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Home Pregnancy Test

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland makes excessive thyroid hormone. Grave’s disease is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism.

Iodine Deficiency Disorder

Iodine Deficiency Disorder

To control IDD, the ‘National Goiter Control Program (NGCP)’ was launched which was later renamed as the ‘National Iodine Deficiency Disorder Control Program (NIDDCP)’.

Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Iodine Deficiency Disorder Diabetes Diabetic Diet Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Hyperthyroidism Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Learn about 8 self-body checks that experts advise every woman should do to ensure her health is ...

 Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Interested in learning the health benefits of activated charcoal? Learn about how it helps from ...

 Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease can be caused by some commonly prescribed systemic and topical medications; if ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...