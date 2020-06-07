by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  July 6, 2020 at 2:16 PM Indian Health News
Thyrocare Launches COVID-19 Antibody Test in India
Thyrocare Technologies, the diagnostic laboratory chain has launched the COVID-19 antibody test facility in all its labs, across India. This test is not a diagnostic tool but a surveillance test which detects the antibody levels and helps to identify if the person has had the novel coronavirus infection in the past.

The test is now available in cities across India and the blood sample collection and lab testing have already begun at the Vashi facility of the Thyrocare labs. The tests are widely available and blood samples can be collected from home, in all major cities.

The procedure is fairly simple and does not require any fasting or precautionary measures. The test kits and procedures are priced at Rs 600 and the results can be obtained in 24 hours, It has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).


The test helps to detect the presence of antibodies against coronavirus, especially if the person has had any exposure to the virus in the past, primarily to check whether the immune system has responded well in the past. By undertaking the test, the percentage of population exposed to the infection can be detected, Hence, it is more of a sero-surveillance test than a diagnostic tool, because it helps to understand the spread of infection in the community.

Dr A Velumani, Founder and CEO, Thyrocare Technologies, said, "The antibody tests will equip us with data and information regarding the immunity levels of citizens in our country. We have conducted about 10,000 tests in cities where the virus is spreading rapidly in the last week out of which 6.8% of people have tested positive for the antibody tests."

"If your antibody test is positive, it goes on to prove that your immune system is excellent and gives you raised immunoglobulins. This gives you confidence and builds your morale. At Thyrocare, we are continuing our sustained efforts to make sure we do our bit in this fight against the virus," he said.

Thyrocare now conducts around 1,500 to 2,000 tests daily but it aims to raise it to 15,000 tests per day.

