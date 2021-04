The second wave of coronavirus is reporting modified symptoms. The researchers have introduced a new list of symptoms like pink eyes, gastronomical conditions, and hearing impairment to the existing list.



India is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus pandemic, which is spreading rapidly on a larger scale with more severity. The country has recorded 1,15,736 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday (April 6).



The most affected state is Maharashtra with 55,000 cases. Chattisgarh recorded an increase of 9,921 cases. Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi reported more than 5,000 cases each.



COVID-19 has severely affected the health system of the country and the number of patients reaching the hospital is increasing every day.



The central government has warned that the next four weeks are "critical" for the entire nation to control the pandemic.