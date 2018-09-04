Three Infants in Jharkhand Die After DTP Vaccination

Three children died and six were seriously unwell, after being given the diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine in Palamau, a district in Jharkhand.

The incident took place in Loinga village. According to villagers, the vaccines were given to children between the age of one and three years by nurses on Saturday.



‘Three infants die in Jharkhand post diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP)vaccination.’ The children started vomiting and had loose motion following the immunization process. They were admitted to the Sadar Hospital on Saturday evening. Three of them died on Sunday.



Following the deaths, angry villagers blocked the road and took the nurses hostage. Police and district administration officials rescued the medical staff after pacifying the villagers.



Chief Minister Raghubar Das ordered a probe into the incident. He also announced Rs 1 lakh compensation to the families of each of the dead.







