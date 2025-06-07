About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
This Test Found 87% of Cancers-Before Patients Knew They Had It

by Naina Bhargava on Jun 7 2025 10:49 AM

A noninvasive blood test detects over 87% of cancers and accurately predicts their origin, offering new hope for early diagnosis.

A novel blood-based test has demonstrated high accuracy in identifying a wide range of cancers, achieving 87.4% sensitivity and 97.8% specificity in an independent validation cohort. Additionally, the test correctly predicted the tissue of origin in approximately 83% of cases, highlighting its potential to revolutionize early cancer detection (1 Trusted Source
Early detection of multiple cancer types using multidimensional cell-free DNA fragmentomics

Go to source).
Early detection remains one of the most pressing challenges in cancer care, especially for malignancies that currently lack routine screening methods. Existing tools often lead to delayed diagnoses and poor clinical outcomes. Tumor-derived cell-free DNA circulating in the bloodstream has become a promising target for noninvasive cancer detection. Although such tests have shown limitations in identifying early-stage or rare cancers, their noninvasive nature continues to drive research efforts toward enhancing performance.


TriOx Blood Test: Early Cancer Detection With High Accuracy
TriOx Blood Test: Early Cancer Detection With High Accuracy
Discover how the TriOx blood test uses DNA analysis and machine learning to detect six types of cancer early, offering a fast and accurate method.
Fragmentation Pattern Analysis in Cell-Free DNA

In a paper published in Nature Medicine titled "Early Detection of Multiple Cancer Types Using Multidimensional Cell-Free DNA Fragmentomics," researchers presented a blood test based on whole-genome sequencing that identifies cancer-related signals and determines their tissue of origin. This method relies on machine learning models trained to detect unique fragmentation patterns in cell-free DNA.

The study’s training phase utilized retrospective data from 3,076 individuals with cancer and 3,477 individuals without cancer. Validation was conducted using an internal dataset of 1,746 participants and an independent external cohort of 1,465 participants. A prospective cohort of 3,724 asymptomatic individuals was also enrolled across two Chinese medical centers to assess real-world performance.


Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Application in Cancer Detection
Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Application in Cancer Detection
cfDNA offers a non-invasive approach for early cancer detection, monitoring treatment response, and identifying relapses, aiding in improved patient outcomes.

Rigorous Protocol and Machine Learning Classification

The blood samples underwent plasma-derived cell-free DNA extraction, which was then subjected to low-coverage whole-genome sequencing. A double-blind protocol ensured that both clinical teams and data analysts were unaware of the clinical or molecular data outcomes during analysis.

Two distinct supervised machine learning classifiers were developed: one for detecting the presence of cancer and the other for determining the cancer’s tissue of origin. These models analyzed a variety of features from the cell-free DNA, such as fragment size distributions, copy number variations, nucleosome positioning, and inferred methylation patterns. The entire process followed standardized laboratory and bioinformatic protocols, with a fixed algorithm in place before validation to prevent performance variation.


Early Lung Cancer Detection: NeXT Personal Blood Test
Early Lung Cancer Detection: NeXT Personal Blood Test
Discover how NeXT Personal's liquid biopsy revolutionizes early lung cancer detection by analyzing ctDNA.

High Sensitivity Across Cancer Types Including Early Stages

In the independent validation cohort, the test achieved 87.4% sensitivity and 97.8% specificity. For early-stage cancers, sensitivity was 79.3% for stage I and 86.9% for stage II. Sensitivity was highest for liver and bile duct cancers at 100%, followed by lung (94.5%), ovarian (90.5%), and colorectal cancers (82.3%). Pancreatic cancer detection reached 76.9%, including 58.3% for stage I cases.

The tissue-of-origin prediction proved accurate in 83.5% of cases when only the top prediction was considered. When the two most likely predictions were included, accuracy rose to 91.7%, providing strong support for the test's clinical relevance.


ORF1p Blood Test: Detect Cancer Before Symptoms
ORF1p Blood Test: Detect Cancer Before Symptoms
The ORF1p blood test is capable of detecting cancer before symptoms appear, revolutionizing early diagnosis.

Real-World Screening in Asymptomatic Individuals

In the prospective Jinling cohort of 3,724 asymptomatic individuals, 43 cancer cases were confirmed within one year of testing. The blood test detected 53.5% of these cases, with a specificity of 98.1%. For the 13 cancer types specifically targeted by the test, sensitivity was 62.1%. The test had a positive predictive value of 25% and a negative predictive value of 99.4%. Tissue-of-origin prediction in this group was accurate 63.2% of the time based on the top prediction and 89.5% when the top two predictions were considered.

Nearly half of the cancers detected by the test were not discovered through conventional screening methods or physical examination. Particularly noteworthy were its strong performance in identifying liver, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers—types that often remain undetected until advanced stages. The ability to pinpoint the tissue of origin enhances the test’s clinical utility, potentially supporting earlier and more targeted treatment strategies.

The research team concluded that the test has significant potential to improve early detection of multiple cancer types and aid in clinical decision-making. The combination of high sensitivity, specificity, and tissue-of-origin prediction marks a substantial advancement in noninvasive cancer diagnostics.

Reference:
  1. Early detection of multiple cancer types using multidimensional cell-free DNA fragmentomics - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-025-03735-2)

Source-Eurekalert


