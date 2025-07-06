About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

This Stem Cell Twist Could Defy Alzheimer’s Odds

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 6 2025 12:51 AM

Certain clonal hematopoiesis mutations may raise Alzheimer’s risk, while others like TET2 offer protection.

This Stem Cell Twist Could Defy Alzheimer’s Odds
A new study published in Cell Stem Cell suggests that certain mutations in blood-forming stem cells may offer protection against late-onset Alzheimer’s disease. ()
Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine found that both in mouse models and in human subjects, mutations in the TET2 gene—though not in the DNMT3A gene—were linked to a reduced risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
The team’s findings shed light on a potential protective mechanism within the body’s own blood system and could lead to innovative approaches for preventing or slowing the progression of this neurodegenerative disease.

“Our lab has long been studying blood stem cells, also called hematopoietic stem cells,” said lead author Dr. Katherine King, professor of pediatrics – infectious diseases and a member of the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy and the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor. She also is part of Texas Children’s Hospital.

Clonal Hematopoiesis: A Double-Edged Sword in Aging and Disease

Hematopoietic stem cells live in the bone marrow and generate all the different types of blood cells the body needs to stay alive and healthy – red blood cells, immune cells and platelets. As people get older, blood stem cells can develop mutations, and this occurs in about 20% of 70-year-olds.

Decoding the Link Between Obesity and Blood Cancer
Decoding the Link Between Obesity and Blood Cancer
Scientists have found a link between obesity and blood cancer.
Most of the time, these mutations don’t cause problems, but sometimes, a mutation drives the cells to divide more than others, forming a clone.

This process is called clonal hematopoiesis and it has been linked to a higher risk for conditions such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, blood cancers like leukemia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Advertisement
Stem Cells - Fundamentals
Stem Cells - Fundamentals
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells
However, many questions remain regarding the connection between clonal hematopoiesis and Alzheimer’s disease.

“In the current study, we investigated the effect of the two genes most commonly mutated in clonal hematopoiesis, TET2 and DNMT3A, on Alzheimer’s disease,” said first author Dr. Katie A. Matatall, instructor in the King lab. “We also selected these mutations because they are involved in inflammation, which is known to be increased in Alzheimer’s disease.”

Caring for Alzheimers disease patients
Caring for Alzheimers disease patients
Alzheimer's disease is a complex brain disorder that triggers the most common form of dementia. The slide show will show how patients need support and care as dementia progresses.
The researchers assessed the effect of clonal hematopoiesis on the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease using human data stored in the UK Biobank. They also evaluated the role of mutations in genes Tet2 and Dnmt3a in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease.

TET2-Mutant Clonal Hematopoiesis Offers Protection Against Alzheimer's

The team discovered that the two mutations do not behave the same way. Clonal hematopoiesis with the TET2-mutant was associated with a 47% reduced risk of late-onset Alzheimer’s disease in humans, whereas other mutations of clonal hematopoiesis did not confer protection. In a mouse model, transplantation of Tet2-mutant bone marrow reduced cognitive decline and beta-amyloid plaque formation, effects not observed with Dnmt3a-mutant cells.

“Furthermore, we found that the protective effect seemed to be mediated by TET2-clonal stem cells circulating in the blood,” Matatall said. “Immune cells derived from these clones were able to migrate into the brain where they cleared beta-amyloid deposits, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease, more effectively than cells without the TET2 mutation. We think that it’s both the increased migration into the brain and the enhanced ability to clear Alzheimer’s-associated damage that drives the better outcomes.”

“Until now clonal hematopoiesis has primarily been associated with promoting the progression of disease. This is the first time that these two mutations in blood stem cells have been shown to influence disease in different ways,” King said. “The findings show that some clonal hematopoiesis promote disease while others, like TET2, may provide protection. We need to think about clonal hematopoiesis in a mutation-specific way and assess their risks and benefits.”

The findings establish a novel experimental platform for understanding the role of clonal hematopoiesis in Alzheimer’s disease and may inform future approaches to mitigate the risks of central nervous system degenerative diseases.

Reference:
  1. CNS infiltration by Tet2-mutant peripheral myeloid cells protects from Alzheimer’s Disease - (https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S1934590925002280)
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional