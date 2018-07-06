This Breath Test Can Detect Bad Breath

Bad breath can now be detected with a new sensor developed by a team of experts in chemistry.



This test monitors a color change from white to brown on the sensor surface caused by the presence of hydrogen sulfide gas.

According to the American Dental Association, half of all adults have suffered from



‘A new breath test that can detect bad breath has been developed. This sensor monitors a color change from white to brown on the sensor surface caused by the presence of hydrogen sulfide gas.’ Existing hydrogen sulfide sensors require a power source or precise calibration, or they show low sensitivity or a slow response. Il-Doo Kim and coworkers wanted to develop a sensitive, portable detector for halitosis that doctors could use to quickly and inexpensively diagnose the condition.



To develop their sensor, the team made use of lead (II) acetate - a chemical that turns brown when exposed to hydrogen sulfide gas. On its own, the chemical is not sensitive enough to detect trace amounts (2 ppm or less) of hydrogen sulfide in human breath. So the researchers anchored lead acetate to a 3D nanofiber web, providing numerous sites for lead acetate and hydrogen sulfide gas to react. By monitoring a color change from white to brown on the sensor surface, the researchers could detect as little as 400 ppb hydrogen sulfide with the naked eye in only 1 minute. In addition, the color-changing sensor detected traces of hydrogen sulfide added to breath samples from 10 healthy volunteers.



