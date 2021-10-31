About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Third COVID Wave Anticipated in Indonesia

by Colleen Fleiss on October 31, 2021 at 7:00 PM
Indonesia is facing the threat of COVID-19 variants and anticipating a possible third wave, said sources.

In a recent virtual meeting with heads of local administrations throughout Indonesia, President Joko Widodo has called on them to do everything they can to prevent the third wave of the pandemic which is expected to occur during the Christmas and New Year holidays, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the same period of last year, increasing crowds and population mobility led to a spike in confirmed cases.

"We really have to anticipate this. We should manage it well to make the Christmas and New Year holidays not an arena for transmission," Widodo said at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta.
A recent survey conducted by the Ministry of Transportation showed that a total of 19.9 million people have planned to travel to their hometowns for the Christmas and New Year holidays with their families.

There has been an increase in the number of cases in 105 areas of 30 provinces, according to the Covid-19 Task Force.

Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the most appropriate way to prevent it is to abide by health protocols and carry out massive origins tracing in addition to expanding the vaccination coverage, especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children.

"This method is more efficient...," Sadikin added.

Another way is to prevent massive population mobility in the long holiday season. "We don't want to repeat the same mistakes, so don't be too euphoric," Sadikin said.

To prevent massive population mobility, the Christmas holiday on December 24, has been cancelled, and so there will not be a long weekend as people will have their holiday only on December 25.

Source: IANS
