About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Third Covaxin Dose Safe, Effective, says ICMR

by Angela Mohan on January 11, 2022 at 8:08 AM
Font : A-A+

Third Covaxin Dose Safe, Effective, says ICMR

Covaxin 3rd dose holds promise, said ICMR, the day before the government plans to provide COVID-19 vaccines to frontline healthcare workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities.

"Reassuring information on safety and immunogenicity of a booster dose of Covaxin administered six months after completion of a two-dose primary vaccination series with Covaxin," the medical research body said.

Advertisement


"Good neutralizing antibody titer detected against homologous and heterologous SARS-CoV 2 variants following booster. Reactogenicity in both the vaccine and placebo arm of the trial was minimal and comparable. No serious adverse events were reported," it added in its tweet.

In its tweet, the medical research body further highlighted the benefits of getting Covaxin's precautionary dose.

On December 25, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that from January 3, 2022, vaccination will start for the children in the age group of 15-18 years and further announced administration of precaution dose for healthcare and frontline workers from January 10.
Advertisement

The Prime Minister also announced that option of precaution dose would be available to senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities on their doctors' advice from January 10, 2022.

"This has been done in the light of the amount of time that the frontline workers and health care workers spend in the service of COVID-19 infected patients. This has been called the 'precaution dose' in India, not the booster dose. The decision on precaution dose will strengthen the confidence of healthcare and frontline workers," the Prime Minister's office said.

With the administration of more than 89 lakh doses (89,28,316) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 151.57 crore (1,51,57,60,645) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, the health ministry said.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Warning Against Throat Swabs for Home COVID-19 Tests
Researchers Recommend to Prescribe Aspirin Based on Benefit-... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke
Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts 

Recommended Reading
Opened COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Vial can be Stored for 28 Days
Opened COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Vial can be Stored for 28 Days
The opened vial of Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, can be stored at 2 to 8 degrees .....
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close