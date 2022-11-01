Third Covaxin Dose Safe, Effective, says ICMR

Advertisement

In its tweet, the medical research body further highlighted the benefits of getting Covaxin's precautionary dose.On December 25, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that from January 3, 2022, vaccination will start for the children in the age group of 15-18 years and further announced administration of precaution dose for healthcare and frontline workers from January 10.The Prime Minister also announced that option of precaution dose would be available to senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities on their doctors' advice from January 10, 2022."This has been done in the light of the amount of time that the frontline workers and health care workers spend in the service of COVID-19 infected patients. This has been called the 'precaution dose' in India, not the booster dose. The decision on precaution dose will strengthen the confidence of healthcare and frontline workers," the Prime Minister's office said.With the administration of more than 89 lakh doses (89,28,316) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 151.57 crore (1,51,57,60,645) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, the health ministry said.Source: Medindia