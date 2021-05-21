Third Booster Dose Trial Of 7 COVID Vaccine Launched

‘The new clinical trial launched by UK will assess COVID-19 vaccines of Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, Valneva, Janssen and Curevac.’

"It could be that some age groups may not need a booster and others do," Professor Saul Faust, chief investigator for the trial, from the University of Southampton, was quoted as saying."We are not trying to say one is better than the other."The aim is to find out whether there should be a booster campaign and which vaccine to use," he said.Prof Faust said he was not expecting any vaccines to be "detrimental" but some could cause high fevers or very sore arms, for example, which would be useful to know.The vaccines will be trialled at 18 sites across the UK, and half doses will also be tested.Besides data on side-effects and immune responses, the findings will also help vaccine advisers decide if re-vaccinating some people in the autumn is necessary, the report said.The participants will be asked to keep diaries of any side-effects after a third dose, and their immune responses will be tested after one, three and 12 months.This involves testing their blood for antibodies to Coronavirus -- high levels are a sign that the body's defences are primed to fight off the virus.There will also be a control group, who will be given a dummy vaccine. The researchers aim to release the initial trial data in in September.Source: IANS