Therapy can Change Patient's Personality for the Better

The research team used the NEO Personality Inventory (NEO-PI), considered the best personality test, to measure personality changes. It measures the Five-Factor Model's five personality traits - openness to new experiences, extroversion, conscientiousness, agreeableness, and neuroticism.Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) patients commonly score high on neuroticism but low on traits of extroversion and openness to new experiences. However, after treatment, they scored lower on the neuroticism personality trait, decreasing the relapse risk. The personality profiles of the patients also normalized.Both treatment methods resulted in twice as many changes in neuroticism as reported by previous studies.Professor Leif Edward Ottesen Kennair says,He explains that the more effective the treatment method, the greater the personality changes, so the most effective methods are likely to yield the biggest personality changes.Kennair adds.Some personality changes included seeking social situations more, becoming more warm, friendly, interested in others, and more open to new experiences and activities.Kennair explains that modern personality psychology assumes to a greater extent that personality traits are relatively stable, and clinical treatment aims to change certain personality traits.says Kennair.Researchers suggest that future studies should include personality measures to investigate the significance of personality change concerning treatment effectiveness.Source: Medindia