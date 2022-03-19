Therapeutic Uses of Ketamine Explored

Advertisement

"We found strong evidence that indicates ketamine provides rapid and robust anti-depressant and anti-suicidal effects, but the effects were relatively short-lived," explains Rootman. "However, repeated dosing appeared to have the potential to increase the duration of positive effects."Beyond these results, the study provides evidence that suggests ketamine may be helpful in the treatment of other disorders, including eating disorders, problematic substance use, post-traumatic stress and anxiety—though the evidence in these areas is scarce."What our research provides is an up-to-date overview and synthesis of where the knowledge on ketamine is at right now," explains Rootman. "Our results signal that ketamine may indeed have a broader spectrum of potential applications in psychiatric treatment—and that tells us that more investigation is needed."This study serves as a foundation for fellow researchers looking to design ketamine-related projects and offers valuable data for clinicians considering using ketamine with their patients.The results also help to satisfy the public's appetite for information on innovative and emerging psychiatric treatments, says Dr. Walsh, explaining the review provides a relatively compact document with evidence regarding which ketamine treatments may be helpful for diverse diagnoses."As many as one in five Canadians will experience a mental illness this year, and the reality is that existing treatments don't work for everyone," he says. "As a result, many Canadians are curious about new approaches to help with these serious conditions."Overall, while Dr. Walsh acknowledges research into other treatment areas is just beginning, he finds the preliminary evidence encouraging."We need a lot more information on how these interventions could work—for example, administering the drug is only a part of treatment. We need to figure out what amount and type of psychotherapy would best compliment the drug intervention to really maximize potential benefits," he explains. "With that being said, it is a truly exciting time for ketamine research. If it can deliver the relief that early evidence suggests it can, this could be among the most significant developments in mental health treatment in decades."Source: Eurekalert