by Karishma Abhishek on  August 16, 2021 at 11:46 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Therapeutic Evidence on Visceral Leishmaniasis Often Tends to be Neglected
Limited literature reports along with limited evidence on drug safety and efficacy on Visceral Leishmaniasis (VL) in pregnant women during pregnancy are found by a systematic review published in the journal PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases.

The data also states that these shortcomings occur as a result of infrequent follow-ups of the VL cases that hinder the detection of the consequences of infection and treatment among the pregnant woman and fetus.


"As a chronic illness visceral leishmaniasis (VL) is usually a barrier to pregnancy or causes miscarriage early on. However, in cases where the pregnancy continues, it often results in stillbirth or the child is born with some parasites and develops VL and in the majority of cases it is fatal. The added complication of access to limited rural health facilities means that VL in pregnant women is often undiagnosed and resulting in under-reporting in regional or national health statistics and to scant literature," says Professor Ahmed Musa, of IEND, University of Khartoum and a leading scientist on the epidemiology of VL in the East African region.


Evidence on Visceral Leishmaniasis

The present review brings together scattered observations of VL in pregnant women in the clinical literature and highlights that the disease in pregnancy is under-reported and under-studied.

The findings also suggest that liposomal amphotericin B (L-AmB) is to be regarded as the preferred treatment for VL during pregnancy.

Earlier, the clinicians had to rely on personal experience or limited published case reports to make an effective therapeutic choice for VL. This led to delays in treatment and additional risks.

"This is the most comprehensive review of visceral leishmaniasis in pregnant women and vertical transmission of leishmaniasis to date. Despite the limitations and paucity of data, this review confirms that liposomal amphotericin B is the safest treatment option for pregnant women, and it is critical to ensure access to L-AmB as a treatment of choice for this patient population. Prospectively, a pregnancy registry to systematically record data on pregnant women treated for visceral leishmaniasis should be promoted," says one of the paper's authors Dr. Fabiana Alves, Head of Visceral Leishmaniasis Disease at Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi).

The study thereby lays the ground for better understanding of the treatment of VL in pregnancy and depicts how severe the impact of VL is on pregnant women especially in low-income settings.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Leishmaniasis
Leishmaniasis (Kala-azar) refers to the spectrum of infectious disease produced by species of the Leishmania parasite. The parasites spread by the bite of infected sand flies.
READ MORE
New Potential Treatment for Visceral Leishmaniasis Identified
A new preclinical candidate drug with the potential to treat visceral leishmaniasis has been discovered.
READ MORE
Research Sheds Light on Treatments for HIV-Visceral Leishmaniasis Co-Infected Patients
A Phase III clinical study to address the extreme difficulty in treating visceral leishmaniasis (VL) in patients who also are HIV-positive has been launched.
READ MORE
New Vaccine for Kala-Azar
School of Biochemical Engineering of IIT-BHU scientists in collaboration with the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), BHU, have tested a vaccine for Kala-Azar.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

LeishmaniasisNeck Cracking