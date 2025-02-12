The Weight of Self-Perception: Mental Health Crisis in Teens` Body Image

Adolescents who feel overweight are more likely to consider self-harm, with females at higher risk, highlighting the need to reassess BMI and foster supportive environments.

Did You Know?

50% of all lifetime mental illnesses begin by age 14, and 42% of teens face persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness. #medindia #mentalhealth #adolescents’

Challenging the Reliability of BMI in Diagnosing Obesity

Understanding the Impact of Socioeconomic and Family Factors

The Role of Weight Perception in Adolescent Mental Health

Creating Supportive Environments to Improve Self-Perception

