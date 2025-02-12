About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

The Weight of Self-Perception: Mental Health Crisis in Teens' Body Image

by Naina Bhargava on Feb 12 2025 11:13 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Adolescents who feel overweight are more likely to consider self-harm, with females at higher risk, highlighting the need to reassess BMI and foster supportive environments.

The Weight of Self-Perception: Mental Health Crisis in Teens` Body Image
Adolescents who perceive themselves as overweight are three times more likely to consider self-harm, regardless of their actual weight, according to a recent study from The University of Texas at Arlington (1 Trusted Source
Effects of objective and perceived weight on suicidal ideation among adolescents: Findings from the 2015-2021 national Youth Risk Behavior Survey

Go to source).
“What we found was that the perception of being overweight has a much stronger effect of suicidal ideation than the objective measure of weight,” said Philip Baiden, an associate professor of social work at UTA and lead author of the study.


Ideal Body Weight - A Global Issue
Ideal Body Weight - A Global Issue
India and China, which are epicenters of a booming economy, are now witnessing a steady rise in obesity. Globalization is the prime accused.
Advertisement

Challenging the Reliability of BMI in Diagnosing Obesity

Dr. Baiden conducted the research with fellow UTA social work Associate Professor Catherine LaBrenz, along with researchers from UT Dallas, Texas Woman’s University, Florida International University, New York University, Simmons University and the University of Ghana.

“This finding ties neatly into recent calls to reconsider how accurate BMI is as a tool for diagnosing individuals as overweight or obese,” Baiden said.


Advertisement
People Around You Can Influence Your Body Image: Here’s How
People Around You Can Influence Your Body Image: Here’s How
Your body image can be affected by the people around you. However, spending more time with people who are not preoccupied with their body weight, shape or appearance can make you feel much better about your body, reveals a new study.

Understanding the Impact of Socioeconomic and Family Factors

Published in the peer-reviewed journal Psychiatry Research, the researchers examined data from more than 39,000 individuals age 14 to 18 obtained from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Youth Behavior Risk Survey. It considered factors such as socioeconomic status, family dynamics, academic pressures and adverse childhood experiences.

The pooled data from 2015 to 2021 included both self-reported data from adolescents as well as information obtained from caregivers and school records. This comprehensive approach allowed researchers to identify the relationship between weight perceptions and the increased likelihood of mental health issues.


Advertisement
Spending Less Time on Social Media can Improve Body Image in Teens
Spending Less Time on Social Media can Improve Body Image in Teens
How to build a better body image? Limiting social media use can promote healthy body image among teens and young adults.

The Role of Weight Perception in Adolescent Mental Health

“Even after adjusting for established suicidal ideation risk factors such as feelings of hopelessness, bullying, cyberbullying, substance use and demographic variables, we still found a connection between how adolescents feel about their weight and whether they are considering self-harm,” Dr. LaBrenz, a co-author of the study, said. “We also found that females were more at risk than males at perceiving themselves to be overweight.”


Alcohol Use High Among Teenage Girls Who Worry About Body Image
Alcohol Use High Among Teenage Girls Who Worry About Body Image
High school girls who report trying to lose, maintain or gain weight when there is no medical need to do so are more likely to have tried alcohol.

Creating Supportive Environments to Improve Self-Perception

The study also highlights the critical role of schools, families and communities in creating supportive environments that can help improve adolescents’ self-perceptions, the former because they can offer mental health resources and foster a positive and inclusive atmosphere.

“By investing in preventive measures and early-intervention programs,” Baiden said, “it is possible to reduce the long-term burden on the health care system and improve the quality of life for young people.”

Reference:
  1. Effects of objective and perceived weight on suicidal ideation among adolescents: Findings from the 2015-2021 national Youth Risk Behavior Survey - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165178125000290?via%3Dihub)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Mental Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional