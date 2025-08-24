The Unseen Health Price of Oil and Gas Pollution

Air pollution harms health, causing respiratory issues, heart disease, reduced immunity, and long-term environmental damage.



‘What if the air we breathe has a hidden price? A new study links #airpollution from the oil and gas industry to more than 10,350 #pretermbirths and 216,000 new cases of #childhoodasthma each year across the US. What will it take to clean up our air? #PublicHealth #FossilFuels’

A Comprehensive Look at the Health Toll of Oil and Gas Pollution

Advertisement

A Cross-Border Health Crisis: The Global Reach of US Oil and Gas Pollution

The health burden and racial-ethnic disparities of air pollution from the major oil and gas lifecycle stages in the United States - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adu2241)

along with hundreds of thousands of other serious health problems. ( )According to new research led by University College London (UCL) and the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), Black, Asian, Native American, and Hispanic communities are consistently among the hardest hit.Published inthe study is the first to comprehensively assess the health toll of outdoor air pollution from every stage of the oil and gas lifecycle, from extraction to combustion in cars and power plants. It also provides a detailed picture of the racial and ethnic disparities in exposure and health outcomes.The researchers found thatUsing advanced computer models, they mapped the spread of pollutants across the United States and linked them to health risk data to estimate the burden of conditions ranging from asthma to premature death.Dr. Karn Vohra, lead author and formerly of UCL Geography, explained that their modeling was able to isolate pollution from each stage of oil and gas production and compare the resulting health impacts. “What we found was striking,” he said.“One in five preterm births and adult deaths linked to fine particulate pollution come from oil and gas. Even more concerning, nearly 90% of new childhood asthma cases caused by nitrogen dioxide exposure were tied to this sector.”Although the oil and gas industry plays a central role in the U.S. economy, its air pollution impacts have been poorly quantified until now. The study tracked emissions across the entire chain: upstream processes such as exploration, drilling, and extraction; midstream transport, compression, and storage; downstream refinement and petrochemical processing; and finally, consumer end-use. Of all these stages, end-use—mainly the burning of fossil fuels—was by far the most damaging, accounting for 96% of the overall health burden.The five states with the highest total health impacts are California, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. When adjusted for population size, residents of New Jersey, the District of Columbia, New York, California, and Maryland face the greatest per-capita health risks.The study also highlights stark racial and ethnic inequities.The effects are particularly severe in areas such as Southern Louisiana’s “Cancer Alley” and eastern Texas, where Black communities suffer disproportionate rates of premature mortality, preterm births, and childhood asthma.Researchers traced much of this disparity to historic zoning practices like redlining, which concentrated minority populations near industrial sites and high-traffic corridors. Permitting of polluting facilities in these areas further compounded the health risks.Professor Eloise Marais of UCL Geography, the study’s senior author, emphasized that communities have long recognized these injustices. “It is well known that oil and gas pollution leads to worse health outcomes for certain populations. Our study puts hard numbers behind this reality, showing just how large these inequities are,” she said.The health toll also extends beyond U.S. borders. The team estimated that American oil and gas pollution caused 1,170 early deaths in southern Canada and 440 in northern Mexico in 2017 alone.Co-author Dr. Ploy Achakulwisut of SEI stressed the urgency of these findings. “Our analysis adds to the growing evidence that a rapid transition away from oil and gas is not only critical for addressing climate change but also for protecting public health today. Hundreds of thousands of lives could be saved every year in the U.S. alone if we phase out fossil fuels,” she said.The researchers developed a detailed inventory of emissions from oil and gas, ran it through state-of-the-art air chemistry models, and compared pollutant concentrations with epidemiological data, census figures, and health outcomes.The analysis focused on 2017, the most recent year with comprehensive data, though the authors note their estimates are likely conservative. U.S. oil and gas production has increased by 40% and consumption by 8% since then, meaning the current health burden is likely even greater.The study was carried out by a collaboration of researchers from UCL, SEI, George Washington University, and the University of Colorado Boulder.Source-Medindia