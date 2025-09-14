The Unacceptable Rise in Cholera Deaths Amidst Treatable Solutions

Cholera is a bacterial disease spread through contaminated water, causing severe diarrhea, dehydration, and death if untreated.



‘Great news! The new oral #choleravaccine, Euvichol-S®, is now in the global stockpile. Its addition helped keep vaccine levels above the emergency threshold for the first half of 2025, offering a critical new tool in the fight against cholera. #Cholera #PublicHealth #VaccinesWork’

Rising Cases and Deaths Highlight Fragile Systems

Fatality Rates Reveal Access Gaps

Vaccines Offer Hope, but Supply Lags Behind Demand

WHO’s Call to Action

Cholera, a disease that is both preventable and treatable, claimed more lives in 2024 than in the previous year, according to new data released by the World Health Organization (WHO).The global health body warns that the crisis shows no signs of slowing, with the first half of 2025 already registering significant outbreaks across multiple countries. ( )WHO’s latest global statistics show ato the disease in 2024. Experts caution these figures are likely underestimates, as weak surveillance systems in many countries make it difficult to capture the true scale of the outbreak.Cholera, caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, spreads rapidly through contaminated water and thrives in areas with poor sanitation. The situation has been worsened by conflict, climate change, displacement of populations, and chronic deficiencies in water and hygiene infrastructure.In 2024, 60 countries reported cholera cases, up from 45 the year before. Africa, the Middle East, and Asia carried the heaviest burden, accounting for 98% of all reported cases. Alarmingly, 12 countries each recorded more than 10,000 cases, with seven of them experiencing major outbreaks for the first time. Even Comoros, which had been free of cholera for more than 15 years, saw a resurgence.The case fatality ratio in Africa rose from 1.4% in 2023 to 1.9% in 2024, underscoring weaknesses in access to timely care. WHO data also reveal that“Too many people are still dying at home or in their communities without reaching a clinic,” WHO noted, stressing the importance of community-based health education and stronger local health networks.On the prevention front, 2024 saw the prequalification of Euvichol-S®, a new oral cholera vaccine (OCV) that entered the global stockpile. Its addition helped stabilize supply levels above the emergency threshold of 5 million doses for much of 2025.However, global demand continues to far outstrip supply. In 2024 alone, requests for 61 million vaccine doses were submitted to the stockpile, while just 40 million were approved for emergency single-dose campaigns in 16 countries. The global shortage has forced health authorities to continue using a single-dose strategy instead of the standard two-dose regimen.As of mid-2025, 31 countries have already reported cholera outbreaks, showing that the crisis is far from contained. WHO has assessed the global risk of cholera as “very high” and is working with governments and partners to expand surveillance, improve case management, boost vaccine access, and strengthen risk communication.WHO emphasizes that long-term control of cholera will depend not only on emergency measures but also on sustained investment in safe water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure, alongside continued community engagement and innovation in vaccine production.“Cholera should not be a killer in 2025,” the agency said. “The tools to prevent and treat it exist—we must ensure they reach everyone who needs them.”Source-Medindia