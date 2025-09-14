About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

The Unacceptable Rise in Cholera Deaths Amidst Treatable Solutions

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 14 2025 12:47 AM

Cholera is a bacterial disease spread through contaminated water, causing severe diarrhea, dehydration, and death if untreated.

The Unacceptable Rise in Cholera Deaths Amidst Treatable Solutions
Cholera, a disease that is both preventable and treatable, claimed more lives in 2024 than in the previous year, according to new data released by the World Health Organization (WHO).
The global health body warns that the crisis shows no signs of slowing, with the first half of 2025 already registering significant outbreaks across multiple countries. ()


Cholera
Cholera
Cholera is an infection of the small intestine and is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

Rising Cases and Deaths Highlight Fragile Systems

WHO’s latest global statistics show a 5% increase in reported cholera cases and a staggering 50% rise in deaths compared to 2023, with over 6,000 people losing their lives to the disease in 2024. Experts caution these figures are likely underestimates, as weak surveillance systems in many countries make it difficult to capture the true scale of the outbreak.

Cholera, caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, spreads rapidly through contaminated water and thrives in areas with poor sanitation. The situation has been worsened by conflict, climate change, displacement of populations, and chronic deficiencies in water and hygiene infrastructure.

In 2024, 60 countries reported cholera cases, up from 45 the year before. Africa, the Middle East, and Asia carried the heaviest burden, accounting for 98% of all reported cases. Alarmingly, 12 countries each recorded more than 10,000 cases, with seven of them experiencing major outbreaks for the first time. Even Comoros, which had been free of cholera for more than 15 years, saw a resurgence.


Quiz on Cholera
Quiz on Cholera
Cholera is an acute diarrheal disease that spreads as an epidemic and claims around one hundred thousand lives every year. Here’s a quiz that tests how much you know about cholera! ...

Fatality Rates Reveal Access Gaps

The case fatality ratio in Africa rose from 1.4% in 2023 to 1.9% in 2024, underscoring weaknesses in access to timely care. WHO data also reveal that one in four cholera deaths occurred outside health facilities, pointing to deep-rooted inequities in access to treatment and lifesaving services.

“Too many people are still dying at home or in their communities without reaching a clinic,” WHO noted, stressing the importance of community-based health education and stronger local health networks.


How Smart Is Cholera When Virus Attacks?
How Smart Is Cholera When Virus Attacks?
How cholera bacteria from Latin America's WASA lineage used viral defense tools to resist phage attacks, fueling a deadly epidemic.

Vaccines Offer Hope, but Supply Lags Behind Demand

On the prevention front, 2024 saw the prequalification of Euvichol-S®, a new oral cholera vaccine (OCV) that entered the global stockpile. Its addition helped stabilize supply levels above the emergency threshold of 5 million doses for much of 2025.

However, global demand continues to far outstrip supply. In 2024 alone, requests for 61 million vaccine doses were submitted to the stockpile, while just 40 million were approved for emergency single-dose campaigns in 16 countries. The global shortage has forced health authorities to continue using a single-dose strategy instead of the standard two-dose regimen.


Bharat Biotech Unveils Oral Vaccine to Tackle Global Cholera Threat
Bharat Biotech Unveils Oral Vaccine to Tackle Global Cholera Threat
On Tuesday, Bharat Biotech introduced an oral cholera vaccine aimed at combating the persistent global threat of cholera, particularly in areas with poor sanitation.

WHO’s Call to Action

As of mid-2025, 31 countries have already reported cholera outbreaks, showing that the crisis is far from contained. WHO has assessed the global risk of cholera as “very high” and is working with governments and partners to expand surveillance, improve case management, boost vaccine access, and strengthen risk communication.

WHO emphasizes that long-term control of cholera will depend not only on emergency measures but also on sustained investment in safe water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure, alongside continued community engagement and innovation in vaccine production.

“Cholera should not be a killer in 2025,” the agency said. “The tools to prevent and treat it exist—we must ensure they reach everyone who needs them.”

References:
  1. Cholera kills more people for second consecutive year, while prevention and treatment available - (https://www.who.int/news/item/12-09-2025-cholera-kills-more-people-for-second-consecutive-year-while-prevention-and-treatment-available)
Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional