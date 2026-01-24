The Toxic Trail of Air Pollution and Its Impact on Brain Health

High exposure to poor air quality is significantly linked to a 20-30% increased risk of developing motor neuron disease.
Extended exposure to air pollution could seriously impact brain health, especially affecting motor nerves which increase the risk of developing motor neuron disease (MND). Fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and toxic pollutants like NO2 induce chronic inflammation in the brain and damage the spinal cord, which in turn accelerate the MND progression.
The findings come from a study led by researchers from Karolinska Institute in Sweden, published in the journal JAMA Neurology.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Long-Term Exposure to Air Pollution and Risk and Prognosis of Motor Neuron Disease
Go to source)
The study shows that continuous exposure to these harmful air pollutants contributes to 20%-30% greater risk of MND and mortality. Also, dangerous free radicals from the pollutants cause oxidative stress that damages cells in the motor neurons, elevating the risk of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a motor neuron disease that weakens the muscle.
The spike in neurodegeneration eventually affects respiratory function in MND patients. Experts emphasize that improving both the indoor and outdoor air quality or reducing the air pollution exposure is essential to safeguard our brain health.
TOP INSIGHT
Did You know?
Specific pollutants like PM2.5, PM10, and #NO2 in the polluted air stimulate #inflammation in the brain and spinal cord, while free radicals damage motor nerves. This toxic effect drastically worsens #motor_neuron_disease (MND) outcomes. #airpollution #brainhealth #MND #environmentalhealth #neurology
How Air Pollutants Move from Lungs to Motor Nerves and Damage Brain Health“We can see a clear association, despite the fact that levels of air pollution in Sweden are lower than in many other countries,” says Jing Wu, researcher at the Institute of Environmental Medicine, Karolinska Institute.
“This underlines the importance of improving air quality.”
Motor neuron diseases (MNDs) are serious neurological diseases in which the nerve cells that govern voluntary movement become so degraded that they stop working, leading to muscle atrophy and paralysis.
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is the most common type, accounting for around 85 to 90 per cent of cases.
The Study Finds Even Low-Level Exposure to Air Pollution Increases MND Risk by 30%The causes of these diseases are largely unknown, but environmental factors have long been suspected of playing a part. The new study shows that air pollution can be one such factor.
The study included 1,463 participants in Sweden with recently diagnosed MND, who were compared with 1,768 siblings and over 7,000 matched controls from the general population. The researchers analysed levels of particles (PM2.5, PM2.5-10, PM10) and nitrogen dioxide at their home addresses up to ten years prior to their diagnoses.
The annual mean values for these pollutants were just above the WHO guidelines and the peak values were much lower than in countries with heavy air pollution.
Long-term exposure to air pollution, even at relatively low levels typical of Sweden, was associated with a 20 to 30 per cent higher risk of developing MND.
How Chronic Inflammation and Oxidative Stress Accelerate Neurological DeclineMoreover, people who had lived in areas with higher levels of air pollution experienced more rapid motor and pulmonary deterioration after diagnosis. They also had an elevated risk of death and were more likely to need treatment in an invasive ventilator.
“Our results suggest that air pollution might not only contribute to the onset of the disease, but also affect how quickly it progresses,” says Caroline Ingre, adjunct professor at the Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institute.
When confining their analyses to ALS patients, the researchers found virtually the same pattern as for the entire MND group.
The researchers stress that the study is unable to show the mechanisms behind the association, but previous research indicates that air pollution can cause inflammation and oxidative stress in the nervous system. Since it was an observational study, no causal relationship can be ascertained.
Reference:
- Long-Term Exposure to Air Pollution and Risk and Prognosis of Motor Neuron Disease - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaneurology/fullarticle/2843886)
Source-Eurekalert