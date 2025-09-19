Inflammaging is chronic, low-grade inflammation that accelerates aging and raises the risk of age-related diseases.

Fighting "Inflammaging" with Food: The Power of Cocoa Flavanols



Unveiling the Anti-Inflammatory Power of Cocoa: A Look at the Biomarkers

Can cocoa extract supplements rich in flavanols help fight inflammation and protect against chronic diseases of aging? ( )A new study from the COcoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study (COSMOS), led by researchers at Mass General Brigham and their collaborators, explored this question by tracking changes infor several years.The findings were noteworthy:This suggests that the supplement’s anti-inflammatory properties may play an important role in its potential heart-protective benefits.The full results were published inNutritional interventions have become an increasingly attractive solution for slowing inflammatory aging, so calledCocoa extract has been shown in previous, smaller studies to reduce inflammatory biomarkers, thanks to flavanols—small, bioactive compounds found not only in the cocoa bean but also berries, grapes, tea, and other plant-based foods.To bridge the gap between these studies and humans, researchers launched the large-scale COSMOS trial, which examines the effects of cocoa extract on cardiovascular disease, and whether inflammaging may explain those effects.“Our interest in cocoa extract and inflammaging started on the basis of cocoa-related reductions in cardiovascular disease,” said corresponding author Howard Sesso, ScD, MPH, associate director of the Division of Preventive Medicine and associate epidemiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system.“We also appreciate the important overlap betweenBecause of that, we wanted to see whether multi-year cocoa extract supplementation versus a placebo could modulate inflammaging—and the data suggests it does.”Between 2014 and 2020, Brigham and Women’s Hospital led the COSMOS trial, a large-scale, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial with 21,442 participants over 60 years old, finding that cocoa extract supplementation decreased cardiovascular disease mortality by 27%.In this new study, researchers collected and analyzed blood samples of 598 COSMOS participants to measure several inflammaging biomarkers: three pro-inflammatory proteins (hsCRP, IL-6, and TNF-α), one anti-inflammatory protein (IL-10), and one immune-mediating protein (IFN-γ). Comparing changes in these biomarkers measured at baseline, 1, and 2 years follow-up, hsCRP levels decreased by 8.4% each year compared with placebo, while the other biomarkers remained relatively consistent or increased modestly.“Interestingly, we also observed an increase in interferon-γ, an immune-related cytokine, which opens new questions for future research,” said senior author Yanbin Dong, MD/PhD, Director of the Georgia Prevention Institute (GPI) and cardiologist/population geneticist at the Medical College of Georgia/Augusta University. “While cocoa extract is not a replacement for a healthy lifestyle, these results are encouraging and highlight its potential role in modulating inflammation as we age.The decrease in hsCRP may help explain the cardio-protective effects seen with cocoa extract supplement in the larger COSMOS trial, where participants experienced a reduction in cardiovascular disease death. Researchers said that changes in the other inflammaging markers, including a small reduction in IL-6 observed in female but not male participants, warrant additional study.The team will continue to evaluate the COSMOS trial to determine whether the cocoa - and multivitamin - regimens can curb more severe inflammaging, as well as other important aging-related health outcomes.“This study calls for more attention to theadded Sesso. “It reinforces the importance of a diverse, colorful, plant-based diet—especially in the context of inflammation.”Source-Eurekalert