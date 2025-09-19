About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

The Sweet Secret to Anti-Aging? Cocoa Extract Fights Inflammation

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 19 2025 8:30 AM

Inflammaging is chronic, low-grade inflammation that accelerates aging and raises the risk of age-related diseases.

The Sweet Secret to Anti-Aging? Cocoa Extract Fights Inflammation
Can cocoa extract supplements rich in flavanols help fight inflammation and protect against chronic diseases of aging? ()

Fighting "Inflammaging" with Food: The Power of Cocoa Flavanols

A new study from the COcoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study (COSMOS), led by researchers at Mass General Brigham and their collaborators, explored this question by tracking changes in five markers of age-related inflammation in participants who took daily cocoa extract supplements for several years.

Dark Chocolate vs. Milk Chocolate vs. White Chocolate
Dark Chocolate vs. Milk Chocolate vs. White Chocolate
With the varieties of chocolate available like milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate, how do you choose the one best for your health and to satisfy your sweet tooth?
The findings were noteworthy: levels of hsCRP, a key inflammatory marker linked to higher risk of cardiovascular disease, were reduced in those taking cocoa supplements. This suggests that the supplement’s anti-inflammatory properties may play an important role in its potential heart-protective benefits.

The full results were published in Age and Ageing.

Nutritional interventions have become an increasingly attractive solution for slowing inflammatory aging, so called “inflammaging.” Cocoa extract has been shown in previous, smaller studies to reduce inflammatory biomarkers, thanks to flavanols—small, bioactive compounds found not only in the cocoa bean but also berries, grapes, tea, and other plant-based foods.

Anti-ageing Foods
Anti-ageing Foods
One sure approach to maintaining lasting youthful looks lies in the food that is consumed, in our daily diet. The webpage offers some great tips on preserving a wrinkle-free, glowing skin.
To bridge the gap between these studies and humans, researchers launched the large-scale COSMOS trial, which examines the effects of cocoa extract on cardiovascular disease, and whether inflammaging may explain those effects.

“Our interest in cocoa extract and inflammaging started on the basis of cocoa-related reductions in cardiovascular disease,” said corresponding author Howard Sesso, ScD, MPH, associate director of the Division of Preventive Medicine and associate epidemiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system.

Top 8 Tips for Heart-Healthy Eating
Top 8 Tips for Heart-Healthy Eating
Eating right goes a long way in preventing heart ailments. The key is to have low-fat, low sodium, high fiber foods and foods that are rich in omega-3 content.
“We also appreciate the important overlap between healthy aging and cardiovascular health, where aging-related inflammation can harden arteries and lead to cardiovascular disease. Because of that, we wanted to see whether multi-year cocoa extract supplementation versus a placebo could modulate inflammaging—and the data suggests it does.”

Between 2014 and 2020, Brigham and Women’s Hospital led the COSMOS trial, a large-scale, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial with 21,442 participants over 60 years old, finding that cocoa extract supplementation decreased cardiovascular disease mortality by 27%.

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation
Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation
We are uncomfortable when there is a skin injury or an insect bite and we notice the area becomes swollen, red, itchy and painful. These changes are part of the inflammatory response occurring to protect the body against or limit damage due to the ...

Unveiling the Anti-Inflammatory Power of Cocoa: A Look at the Biomarkers

In this new study, researchers collected and analyzed blood samples of 598 COSMOS participants to measure several inflammaging biomarkers: three pro-inflammatory proteins (hsCRP, IL-6, and TNF-α), one anti-inflammatory protein (IL-10), and one immune-mediating protein (IFN-γ). Comparing changes in these biomarkers measured at baseline, 1, and 2 years follow-up, hsCRP levels decreased by 8.4% each year compared with placebo, while the other biomarkers remained relatively consistent or increased modestly.

“Interestingly, we also observed an increase in interferon-γ, an immune-related cytokine, which opens new questions for future research,” said senior author Yanbin Dong, MD/PhD, Director of the Georgia Prevention Institute (GPI) and cardiologist/population geneticist at the Medical College of Georgia/Augusta University. “While cocoa extract is not a replacement for a healthy lifestyle, these results are encouraging and highlight its potential role in modulating inflammation as we age.

The decrease in hsCRP may help explain the cardio-protective effects seen with cocoa extract supplement in the larger COSMOS trial, where participants experienced a reduction in cardiovascular disease death. Researchers said that changes in the other inflammaging markers, including a small reduction in IL-6 observed in female but not male participants, warrant additional study.

The team will continue to evaluate the COSMOS trial to determine whether the cocoa - and multivitamin - regimens can curb more severe inflammaging, as well as other important aging-related health outcomes.

“This study calls for more attention to the advantage of plant-based foods for cardiovascular health, including cocoa products rich in flavanols,” added Sesso. “It reinforces the importance of a diverse, colorful, plant-based diet—especially in the context of inflammation.”

References:
  1. Effects of Two-year Cocoa Extract Supplementation on Inflammaging Biomarkers in Older US Adults: Findings from the COSMOS Randomized Clinical Trial - (https://apps.crossref.org/pendingpub/pendingpub.html?doi=10.1093%2Fageing%2Fafaf269)
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Heart Disease News
View All