Among older Chinese Americans, the internalization of stress has been identified as a key risk factor for cognitive decline with age.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Stress may lead to lower cognitive function, study finds | CNN



Go to source Trusted Source

Resilience and Cognitive Function

Did You Know?

Why do our brains lose energy as we age? It could be the key to a major discovery. Scientists are exploring how this energy drop impairs the brain's natural cleanup process, a factor in diseases like Alzheimer's. #brainhealth #alzheimers #cognitivehealth #medindia’

Why do our brains lose energy as we age? It could be the key to a major discovery. Scientists are exploring how this energy drop impairs the brain's natural cleanup process, a factor in diseases like Alzheimer's. #brainhealth #alzheimers #cognitivehealth #medindia’

Stress and Hopelessness in Aging Populations

Stress Internalization and Memory Decline: PINE Study

Advertisement

Detox your mind, revive your brain

Stress may lead to lower cognitive function, study finds | CNN - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/search/research-news/18438/)