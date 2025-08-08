Among older Chinese Americans, the internalization of stress has been identified as a key risk factor for cognitive decline with age.
Researchers at Rutgers Health have found that internalized stress significantly increases the risk of cognitive decline in older Chinese Americans, emphasizing the importance of mental health support in promoting healthy aging (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Stress may lead to lower cognitive function, study finds | CNN
Go to source).
Resilience and Cognitive FunctionThe study examined multiple risk and resilience factors associated with cognitive decline in Chinese adults older than 60. Researchers chose to study this population because older Chinese Americans are historically underrepresented in brain aging research.
‘Did You Know?“With the number of older Asian Americans growing significantly, it’s vital to better understand the risk factors of memory decline in this understudied population,” said Michelle Chen, a core member of the Center for Healthy Aging Research in the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research and lead author of the study.
Why do our brains lose energy as we age? It could be the key to a major discovery. Scientists are exploring how this energy drop impairs the brain's natural cleanup process, a factor in diseases like Alzheimer's. #brainhealth #alzheimers #cognitivehealth #medindia’
Why do our brains lose energy as we age? It could be the key to a major discovery. Scientists are exploring how this energy drop impairs the brain's natural cleanup process, a factor in diseases like Alzheimer's. #brainhealth #alzheimers #cognitivehealth #medindia’
Researchers said the model minority stereotype – which portrays Asian Americans as consistently successful, educated and healthy – is a unique factor facing this population and their mental health. In this context, Chen and colleagues said older Asian Americans may endure stress from experiencing language and cultural barriers. Other immigrant groups in the U.S. also may experience stress associated with language and cultural barriers, according to the researchers.
Stress and Hopelessness in Aging Populations
“Stress and hopelessness may go unnoticed in aging populations, yet they play a critical role in how the brain ages,” said Chen, who is also an assistant professor of neurology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. “Because these feelings are modifiable, our goal is for this research to inform culturally sensitive stress-reduction interventions to mitigate these feelings in older adults.”
Stress Internalization and Memory Decline: PINE Study
The researchers analyzed data from the largest community-based cohort study on older Chinese Americans, the Population Study of ChINese Elderly (PINE), which included interviews conducted between 2011 to 2017 with more than 1,500 participants in the Chicago area. They focused on three sociobehavioral factors examined through the study: < >stress internalization, neighborhood or community cohesion and external stress alleviation.
The researchers found that stress internalization, consisting of hopelessness or a tendency to absorb and internalize stressful experiences, showed a strong association with memory decline over three waves of the PINE study. The other factors weren’t associated with a decline in memory functioning over time.
Advertisement
Reference:
- Stress may lead to lower cognitive function, study finds | CNN - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/search/research-news/18438/)
Source-Eurekalert