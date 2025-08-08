About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

The Stress-Cognition Link: A Hidden Threat

by Dr. Sakshi Singh on Aug 8 2025 2:05 PM

Among older Chinese Americans, the internalization of stress has been identified as a key risk factor for cognitive decline with age.

The Stress-Cognition Link: A Hidden Threat
Researchers at Rutgers Health have found that internalized stress significantly increases the risk of cognitive decline in older Chinese Americans, emphasizing the importance of mental health support in promoting healthy aging (1 Trusted Source
Stress may lead to lower cognitive function, study finds | CNN

Go to source).

Resilience and Cognitive Function

The study examined multiple risk and resilience factors associated with cognitive decline in Chinese adults older than 60. Researchers chose to study this population because older Chinese Americans are historically underrepresented in brain aging research.

Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation techniques and know how to relieve stress. Learn how to prevent stress using life stress test.
“With the number of older Asian Americans growing significantly, it’s vital to better understand the risk factors of memory decline in this understudied population,” said Michelle Chen, a core member of the Center for Healthy Aging Research in the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research and lead author of the study.

Researchers said the model minority stereotype – which portrays Asian Americans as consistently successful, educated and healthy – is a unique factor facing this population and their mental health. In this context, Chen and colleagues said older Asian Americans may endure stress from experiencing language and cultural barriers. Other immigrant groups in the U.S. also may experience stress associated with language and cultural barriers, according to the researchers.

Stress and Hopelessness in Aging Populations


“Stress and hopelessness may go unnoticed in aging populations, yet they play a critical role in how the brain ages,” said Chen, who is also an assistant professor of neurology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. “Because these feelings are modifiable, our goal is for this research to inform culturally sensitive stress-reduction interventions to mitigate these feelings in older adults.”

Boost Your Brain Health in Minutes With Physical Activity
Boost Your Brain Health in Minutes With Physical Activity
Can physical activity enhance your brain health immediately? A new study reveals that even low-intensity movement can boost cognitive speed by up to four years!

Stress Internalization and Memory Decline: PINE Study


The researchers analyzed data from the largest community-based cohort study on older Chinese Americans, the Population Study of ChINese Elderly (PINE), which included interviews conducted between 2011 to 2017 with more than 1,500 participants in the Chicago area. They focused on three sociobehavioral factors examined through the study: < >stress internalization, neighborhood or community cohesion and external stress alleviation.

The researchers found that stress internalization, consisting of hopelessness or a tendency to absorb and internalize stressful experiences, showed a strong association with memory decline over three waves of the PINE study. The other factors weren’t associated with a decline in memory functioning over time.

Advertisement
Optimizing Cognitive Health: How Sleep Patterns Impact Aging Minds
Optimizing Cognitive Health: How Sleep Patterns Impact Aging Minds
Understanding the impact of sleep patterns on cognitive health is crucial for proactive well-being. Learn how sleep duration, variability, and aging intersect.
This study was supported by the Rutgers-NYU Resource Center for Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research in Asian and Pacific Americans, co-led by William Hu of Rutgers Institute for Health and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Coauthors of the study include Yiming Ma, Charu Verma, Stephanie Bergren and William Hu of Rutgers Institute for Health.

Detox your mind, revive your brain

Reference:
  1. Stress may lead to lower cognitive function, study finds | CNN - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/search/research-news/18438/)

Source-Eurekalert
Brain Circuit Linked to Addiction Remission Identified
Brain Circuit Linked to Addiction Remission Identified
Researchers have mapped addiction remission to entire brain circuits using lesion network mapping. The finding points to new targets for addiction treatment.

Latest Mental Health News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional