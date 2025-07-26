The Staggering 2.5 Million Lives Saved by COVID-19 Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines saved millions, with 57% of lives preserved during the Omicron wave, highlighting their critical impact.
Between 2020 and 2024, COVID-19 vaccinations prevented an estimated 2.53 million deaths worldwide—equivalent to saving one life for every 5,400 doses administered. The majority of these lives—82%—were saved because individuals were vaccinated before being exposed to the virus. ()
Vaccines' Greatest Impact: Saving 90% of Lives Among SeniorsOlder adults benefited the most: 90% of the lives saved were among people aged 60 and above. Overall, COVID-19 vaccines have contributed to 14.8 million years of life saved, or roughly one year of life gained for every 900 doses administered.
‘#COVID vaccines have prevented the loss of 14.8 million years of life globally! An incredible testament to the power of vaccination. #COVIDVaccine #PublicHealth #VaccinesSaveLives #Vaccination’These are some of the data released in an unprecedented study published in the journal Jama Health Forum and coordinated by Prof. Stefania Boccia, Stefania Boccia, Professor of General and Applied Hygiene at Università Cattolica, with contributions from Dr. Angelo Maria Pezzullo, Researcher in General and Applied Hygiene, and Dr. Antonio Cristiano, a medical resident in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine.
The two researchers spent a period at Stanford University, collaborating directly with the group of Professor John P.A. Ioannidis, director of the Meta-Research Innovation Center (METRICS), in the context of the project “European network staff eXchange for integrAting precision health in the health Care sysTems- ExACT” funded by the European Research Excellence Programme RISE project-Marie Slodowska Curie and coordinated by Professor Stefania Boccia.
Professor Boccia and Dr. Pezzullo explain: “Before ours, several studies tried to estimate lives saved by vaccines with different models and in different periods or parts of the world, but this one is the most comprehensive because it is based on worldwide data, it also covers the Omicron period, it also calculates the number of years of life that was saved, and it is based on fewer assumptions about the pandemic trend.”
New Worldwide Research Uncovers the True Scale of Lives and Years Saved by COVID VaccinesThe experts studied worldwide population data, applying a series of statistical methods to figure out who among the people who became ill with COVID did either before or after getting vaccinated, before or after Omicron period, and how many of them died (and at what age).
‘We compared this data with the estimated data modeled in the absence of COVID vaccination and were then able to calculate the numbers of people who were saved by COVID vaccines and the years of life gained as a result of them,’ Dr Pezzullo explains.
Professor Boccia concludes: ‘These estimates are substantially more conservative than previous calculations that focused mainly on the first year of vaccination, but clearly demonstrate an important overall benefit from COVID-19 vaccination over the period 2020-2024. Most of the benefits, in terms of lives and life-years saved, have been secured for a portion of the global population who is typically more fragile, the elderly'.
- Global Estimates of Lives and Life-Years Saved by COVID-19 Vaccination During 2020-2024 - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama-health-forum/fullarticle/2836434)