The Spring Fatigue Myth: How Daylight Changes Impact Sleep and Mood

While spring fatigue is a cultural myth, changing daylight significantly affects our sleep patterns and mood in the spring season.

No Evidence for Seasonal Variations in Fatigue, Sleepiness, and Insomnia Symptoms: Spring Fatigue is a Cultural Phenomenon rather than a Seasonal Syndrome



Does Daylight Extension Cause Biological Spring Fatigue?

Spring fatigue cannot be empirically proven



Why is ‘Spring Fatigue’ a Self-Generated Construction?

Expert Tips: How to Overcome Seasonal Lethargy and Fatigue

Latest research debunks. Instead, changing daylight considerably impacts our.(The findings were revealed in an investigation led by Dr. Christine Blume from the Center for Chronobiology at the University of Basel, in collaboration with Dr. Albrecht Vorster from the University of Bern.The goal was to determine whether people truly experience higher levels of exhaustion during the spring season. The study was published in theThe study was based on an online survey in which participants were contacted every six weeks for a year starting in April 2024. The researchers evaluated responses from 418 people.(In the survey, participants stated how exhausted they had felt over the past four weeks.. The survey was repeated to cover different seasons.At the start of the study, around half of the participants had stated that they suffered from spring fatigue. “This should also have been evident in the evaluation of the survey data,” says study leader Christine Blume. However, this was not the case.“In spring, the days get longer quickly., for example because the body has to adapt,” says the sleep researcher.In the data, however, the speed at which the length of the day changed did not play a role in the participants’ exhaustion. Similarly, no differences were found between the individual months or seasons.The researchers interpret the discrepancy between subjective perception and the measured data as an indication thatBecause there is an established term for this, many people pay more attention to how tired they feel in spring and interpret symptoms of exhaustion accordingly. So, the phenomenon self-perpetuates again and again.. If we can’t bring ourselves to do so, our expectations and our subjective energy level can be very different,” says the expert.Explaining or even excusing this with spring fatigue comes in handy. “It’s an explanation that is completely accepted in society.”Generally, many people feel more tired and sleep a little more during the darker months of the year. This has been confirmed by chronobiological examinations and is also reflected in the data provided by the study participants.. “But that also means that we should actually feel fitter when the days get longer again,” says the scientist.This is particularly evident in summer, as the data analysis highlights: “Many people generally sleep less then: the days are long and you might meet up with friends in the evening and enjoy the summer evenings,” says Christine Blume.Despite getting less sleep, this does not increase exhaustion. This was also confirmed in the study. The psychologist recommendsAnd when media inquiries about spring fatigue come in this year, she will be able to refer to empirical data for the first time.Source-Eurekalert