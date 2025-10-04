The Shocking Dangers in Magic Mushrooms for New Mothers

A single psilocybin dose may severely harm the maternal mental health 2 weeks later, leading to serious depression.
Magic mushrooms are not a safe therapeutic option for treating postpartum depression, suggested by new research from the University of California, Davis's Institute for Psychedelics and Neurotherapeutics (IPN) (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Psilocybin during the postpartum period induces long-lasting adverse effects in both mothers and offspring
Go to source). Mouse mothers dosed with psilocybin were found to exhibit increased anxiety and depression symptoms, connected to perinatal mood disorders, published in the journal Nature Communications.
As a common hype, psilocybin is believed to benefit mental health disorders. However, this study highlights that a single dose of psilocybin has serious negative impacts on maternal mental health. Consequently, these repercussions may pass on to offspring through lactation, and affect the baby’s neurodevelopment.
The Critical Role of Ovarian Hormones in Maternal Mental Health“The IPN has done a lot of work demonstrating that a single dose of a psychedelic can lead to long-lasting, beneficial effects,” said study co-author David E. Olson, director of the IPN and a professor of chemistry, biochemistry and molecular medicine at UC Davis.
“But it’s a little more nuanced than that in terms of who can really benefit and who might be at risk. There are different patient populations.”
“There is an urgent need for treatments in the postpartum period,” said study co-author and IPN affiliate Danielle Stolzenberg, an associate professor of psychology at UC Davis. “I think most importantly what we’ve learned is that the effects of psychedelics can differ based on the ovarian hormone context and that is a critically important finding.”
Lasting Neurodevelopmental Risks for OffspringNot only were psylocibin’s negative impacts long-lasting in mouse mothers (persisting for two weeks after a single dose), but the researchers also found that offspring raised by psylocibin-treated mothers also exhibited anxiety and depression-like symptoms long into adulthood.
The finding suggests that the mothers passed on those negative effects via lactation, permanently stunting the offspring’s neurodevelopment.
The study was built around Stolzenberg’s innovative mouse model of postpartum depression.
In the model, mouse mothers live with their offspring in a two-cage system that allows them to escape from the demands of motherhood. Stolzenberg found that repeated exposure to a social threat (a male mouse) destabilizes maternal behavior, leading to infant avoidance and triggering other stress responses. These symptoms are hallmarks of postpartum depression in humans.
The Promise of Psilocybin for Postpartum Mother-Infant Bonding“One of the things that’s discussed consistently in the clinical literature is that moms often feel like they have trouble bonding with their infants when they’re experiencing depressive symptoms,” Stolzenberg said. “The mouse moms in the social stress paradigm spend significantly more time in the cage without the pups. They will often run back and forth to check on them but tend to actively avoid their infants for long periods of time.”
The team initially thought the treatment might help alleviate postpartum depression symptoms.
“Psilocybin was of such interest for us because it’s been demonstrated to be useful across a whole host of mental disorders, including addressing anxiety and depression,” said study first-author Cassandra Hatzipantelis, a postdoctoral fellow at the IPN.
“We thought it could have the ability to address things that go wrong in postpartum depression like parent-infant connection.”
Psilocybin shows Adverse Effects on Maternal SymptomsInstead, psilocybin induced the opposite effect, having both negative behavioral impacts on mothers and their offspring. Mouse mothers continued avoiding their offspring and displaying anxiety and depressive-like symptoms. These symptoms persisted after mice were separated from their offspring.
“Two weeks after a single dose of psylocibin, the mothers were dramatically impaired,” Hatzipantelis said. “We were shocked.”
Psilocybin-treated mice, the researchers found, were at higher risk for behavioral impairments and depressive-like symptoms.
“I was very surprised that we saw the moms getting worse,” Olson said.
Psilocin Transmission Confirmed in OffspringVirgin female mice did not show such effects. The findings indicate that there may be distinct neurochemical differences in the brains of mouse mothers that led to psilocybin producing adverse effects.
“We know that ovarian hormones regulate serotonergic signaling, but we understand very little about the interaction between ovarian hormones and drugs that impact serotonin,” said Stolzenberg, noting that the latter is critical to how psychedelics affect the brain.
The team also found that behavioral effects were passed to the offspring. Nine weeks after weaning, both male and female offspring exhibited pronounced measures of anxiety and depression compared to the control groups. Their brains also showcased traces of psilocin — a metabolite of psilocybin.
A Commitment to Interdisciplinary Research on Psychedelic Risks“We now know that even low doses of exposure can impact offspring for long periods of time,” Stolzenberg said. The study highlights the IPN’s commitment to studying both the positive and negative effects of psychedelics.
“These could be really important therapeutics, but we also realize they have limitations, and we have to conduct rigorous science to understand what those limitations are,” Olson said.
Since its launch in 2023, the IPN has attracted nearly 80 UC Davis faculty affiliates spanning diverse fields from anthropology and chemistry to neuropharmacology and genomics.
“UC Davis has incredible experts across a breadth of fields and in specialized domains,” Olson said. “That’s why we can do this type of high impact, interdisciplinary science. It’s really the people.”
