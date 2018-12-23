medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

The Road To Integrated Healthcare System Is Long: Indian President

by Rishika Gupta on  December 23, 2018 at 2:46 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

India has a long way to go to evolve into a holistic healthcare system, which is uniformly affordable and accessible to all citizens, i.e. both in rural and urban areas.
The Road To Integrated Healthcare System Is Long: Indian President
The Road To Integrated Healthcare System Is Long: Indian President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said India has a long way to go in evolving a holistic healthcare system, which is uniformly affordable and accessible to citizens both in rural and urban areas.

The President inaugurated the Centre for Sickle Cell Anaemia, Thalassemia and other genetic blood disorders at Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences here.

He called for giving priority to strengthening public, municipal and charitable hospitals, and primary health and wellness clinics. He also underlined the need to spread awareness on healthcare issues especially in rural areas and amongst disadvantaged sections of the society.

"This will be useful for managing and mitigating genetic blood disorders, which are particularly prevalent in tribal communities," he said.

He noted that India is amongst the nations with the highest number of patients suffering from Sickle Cell Anaemia, Thalassemia and other genetic blood disorders. India has the largest number of children with Thalassemia major in the world.

"While around 1,50,000 children have Thalassemia major, there are millions of carriers who have the genetic trait for Thalassemia major."

Describing hemoglobinopathies as a major health problem, Kovind said that it places an emotional, psychological and economic burden on many families.

He said creating awareness among the target groups and their timely counseling is an important step towards addressing the problem.

Kovind said healthcare professionals, both from the private and public sector hospitals, have to work closely with voluntary organizations and NGOs to combat these diseases effectively.

Referring to the Ayushman Bharat initiative, he said it aims to ensure that nobody is deprived of healthcare due to lack of financial resources. Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana launched three months ago, so far over 6 lakh persons needing secondary or tertiary care have been admitted to hospitals across the country and an amount of Rs 800 crore has been authorized for their treatment. He said Ayushman Bharat could help fulfill our dream of "Swasthya Bharat Sabal Bharat."

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

First Open Heart Surgery in UP Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme

The First Open Heart Surgery Under Ayushman Bharat Project was performed on the Devendra 50, from Manipuri.

Ayushman Bharat Healthcare Scheme to Benefit 15.50 Lakh Families in Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar launches Ayushman Bharat health scheme in Haryana, India. Ayushman Bharat -Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) which is regarded as the World's largest government-funded healthcare programme can benefit over 15.50 lakh ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Launch Ayushman Bharat Scheme

World's biggest health scheme Ayushman Bharat will start from Jharkhand on September 23 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Around 85 Percent Rural and 60 Percent Urban Households to Profit from Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Around 60 percent of urban families and 85 percent of rural families have been identified by the government that will profit from the Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Scheme.

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.

Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions

The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitions, terms and conditions before you plan to buy it.

More News on:

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions 

What's New on Medindia

Your Pillowcase Might Be Causing Your Acne Breakouts

Truths about being Left-Handed

Health Benefits of Pomelo
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive