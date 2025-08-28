The Road to a Smoke-Free Life: New Guideline

Tobacco smoking is the leading cause of preventable illness and death in Canada, and its addictive nature makes quitting extremely challenging.

Smoking affects some groups more than others, including single, separated, divorced, or widowed individuals and those in the LGBTQ+ community, particularly gay and bisexual individuals.

The Path to Quitting: Combining Counselling and Medication

Guideline for Clinicians and Patients

What Should Clinicians do to Help Patients?

Know your patients’ smoking status as part of good clinical care

your patients’ smoking status as part of good clinical care Encourage all patients who smoke tobacco to quit with one or more recommended smoking cessation options

all patients who smoke tobacco to quit with one or more recommended smoking cessation options Engage in shared decision-making to determine the best option(s) based on patient preferences

What Interventions does the Guideline Recommend?

Primary care advice

Individual or group counselling by trained cessation counsellor (in person or telephone)

Text messaging interventions

Self-help materials

Nicotine replacement therapy (patch, gum, lozenges, inhaler or spray, used alone or together)

Varenicline

Bupropion

Cytisine (a natural health product)

Combined Behavioural and Pharmacotherapy Interventions

Quitting Smoking with E-Cigarettes

Achieve a Smoke-Free Life: Effective, Evidence-Based Options

