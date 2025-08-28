The Road to a Smoke-Free Life: New Guideline

Tobacco smoking is the leading cause of preventable illness and death in Canada, and its addictive nature makes quitting extremely challenging.
Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable illness and death in Canada—yet quitting is one of the toughest challenges many face. A new guideline from the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care offers a range of effective options, including behavioral support, medication, and natural health products, to help individuals quit smoking in a way that works best for them (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Interventions for Smoking Cessation and Treatments for Nicotine Dependence
‘Did You Know?
The Path to Quitting: Combining Counselling and Medication“Quitting smoking can be hard, and people may need to try to quit many times with a variety of options like counselling, medication or in combination,” said task force member Dr. Eddy Lang, an emergency physician at the University of Calgary and a guideline coauthor. “We have created a menu of options that work to address tobacco smoking and can be tailored to personal preferences to help people quit.”
Tobacco smoking increases the risk of cancers such as lung, mouth, throat and bladder cancers; respiratory disease; cardiovascular disease; and more. Tobacco contains more than 7000 chemicals and 70 carcinogens.
In 2022, 11% of Canadians aged 15 years or older smoked tobacco, and about 75% of those smoked daily. Populations at higher risk of smoking include single, separated, divorced, or widowed people; people who identify as gay or bisexual; First Nations, Inuit or Métis people; people with mental health issues or substance use disorders; and those who work in jobs that do not require specific training or education levels.
Guideline for Clinicians and PatientsTargeted at clinicians, smoking cessation practitioners, and patients, the guideline includes tools to help people decide which options are best for them, alone or in conversation with a health care provider. It is based on the latest evidence and aligns well with international guidelines.
What Should Clinicians do to Help Patients?
- Know your patients’ smoking status as part of good clinical care
- Encourage all patients who smoke tobacco to quit with one or more recommended smoking cessation options
- Engage in shared decision-making to determine the best option(s) based on patient preferences
What Interventions does the Guideline Recommend?
Behavioral
- Primary care advice
- Individual or group counselling by trained cessation counsellor (in person or telephone)
- Text messaging interventions
- Self-help materials
- Nicotine replacement therapy (patch, gum, lozenges, inhaler or spray, used alone or together)
- Varenicline
- Bupropion
- Cytisine (a natural health product)
Combined Behavioural and Pharmacotherapy Interventions
The guideline recommends against acupuncture, hypnosis, laser therapy, electric current stimulation to the head, ear acupressure, St. John’s Wort, or S-adenosyl-L-methionine (SAMe) for smoking cessation.
The recommendations do not apply to traditional or ceremonial tobacco use by Indigenous peoples.
The task force engaged members of the public who smoke or had recently quit smoking to help rate potential outcomes such as success in quitting and quality of life. The guideline working group also involved 2 external content experts, a physician-scientist who treats people with tobacco addiction and another physician-scientist with expertise in implementing hospital-based smoking cessation programs. Many organizational interest holders also provided input into the guideline.
Quitting Smoking with E-CigarettesThe guideline recommends that most people first use behavioural and pharmacotherapy options known to be effective. Although e-cigarettes may help people quit, their use should be for those who could not quit using other ways or who express a strong preference for e-cigarettes. There are important uncertainties for people to consider, including the lack of approved products with consistent formulations and lack of long-term safety information, and e-cigarettes may not address nicotine addiction.
Achieve a Smoke-Free Life: Effective, Evidence-Based Options“Using these practical, evidence-based options will help people achieve their goal to quit smoking,” said task force member Dr. Donna Reynolds, a family physician, specialist in public health and preventive medicine, and guideline vice-chair. “Clinicians can use the menu of options that we’ve made available as a patient–clinician discussion tool for shared decision-making with patients to discuss what is best for them. Quitting smoking may be just an intervention away.”
Dr. Matthew Stanbrook, a respirologist at Toronto Western Hospital and deputy editor, CMAJ, writes “laudably, the guideline authors make a conditional recommendation against
This new guideline will be helpful in supporting patients to quit tobacco smoking.
“Although Canada has succeeded in substantially reducing the prevalence and incidence of smoking over the last half century, more work remains to help people who continue to smoke. Using this new guideline, clinicians will be better equipped to partner with their patients to enable them to free themselves from Canada’s leading preventable cause of death and disease,” concludes
Reference:
- Interventions for Smoking Cessation and Treatments for Nicotine Dependence - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK555596/)
