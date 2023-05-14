The Risks of Gynecologic Surgery: What You Need to Know

Hysterectomy (surgical removal of the uterus) alone, hysterectomy with oophorectomy (surgical removal of ovaries), and tubal ligation (permanent birth control) are all linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). The findings and their implications are published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Women's Health (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Hysterectomy With and Without Oophorectomy, Tubal Ligation, and Risk of Cardiovascular Disease in the Nurses' Health Study II
Stacey Missmer, ScD, from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and coauthors, examined the association between no surgery, hysterectomy alone, hysterectomy with oophorectomy, or tubal ligation and risk of CVD among participants in the Nurses Health Study II.
Hysterectomy and Cardiovascular DiseaseCVD was based on confirmed fatal and non-fatal myocardial infarction, fatal coronary heart disease, or fatal and non-fatal stroke.
