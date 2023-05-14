About Careers MedBlog Contact us
The Risks of Gynecologic Surgery: What You Need to Know

by Colleen Fleiss on May 14, 2023 at 8:02 PM
Hysterectomy (surgical removal of the uterus) alone, hysterectomy with oophorectomy (surgical removal of ovaries), and tubal ligation (permanent birth control) are all linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). The findings and their implications are published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Women's Health (1 Trusted Source
Hysterectomy With and Without Oophorectomy, Tubal Ligation, and Risk of Cardiovascular Disease in the Nurses' Health Study II

Go to source).

Hysterectomy - Surgical Procedure

Hysterectomy - Surgical Procedure


Hysterectomy is the surgical procedure to remove the uterus and is one of the most commonly done procedure by the gynecologist.
Stacey Missmer, ScD, from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and coauthors, examined the association between no surgery, hysterectomy alone, hysterectomy with oophorectomy, or tubal ligation and risk of CVD among participants in the Nurses Health Study II.

Hysterectomy and Cardiovascular Disease

CVD was based on confirmed fatal and non-fatal myocardial infarction, fatal coronary heart disease, or fatal and non-fatal stroke.

"Physicians caring for women who have had gynecologic surgery, especially if it was performed before age 50, should be aware of the women's higher risk for cardiovascular disease and take appropriate preventive measures," says Journal of Women's Health Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA.
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks


Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
Reference :
  1. Hysterectomy With and Without Oophorectomy, Tubal Ligation, and Risk of Cardiovascular Disease in the Nurses' Health Study II - (https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/10.1089/jwh.2022.0207?)
Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Heart Attack

Quiz on Heart Attack


The risk factors that work behind the scene before a heart attack are familiar to many. But do you realize the extent to which your lifestyle choices are putting your life at risk? Can you identify a heart attack when it occurs? Take our quiz and find out.
Women at Higher Risk of Depression After Hysterectomy

Women at Higher Risk of Depression After Hysterectomy


Women who undergo hysterectomy are at an increased risk of developing long-term mental health issues like depression and anxiety, reports a new study.
