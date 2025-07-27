About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
The Retina's Secret Shield: Why Your Eye Breaks the Immune Rulebook

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 27 2025 1:18 AM

New research reveals how retinal photoreceptor cells respond to damage, offering insights into vision loss and potential therapies.

When the body faces infections or injuries, neutrophils—white blood cells that serve as frontline defenders—are typically the first to respond. But new research shows the retina doesn’t follow this rule. ()

The Eye's Immune Anomaly: Why Retinal Damage Skips the Neutrophil Rush

Scientists at the Flaum Eye Institute and the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester have discovered that the eye’s immune response operates differently from most other tissues in the body. When photoreceptor cells in the retina are damaged, the expected rush of neutrophils never occurs, even though these immune cells circulate in nearby blood vessels.

Instead, the task of defense and cleanup falls to microglia—the brain’s resident immune cells. These specialized cells activate and move in to manage retinal damage, suggesting the eye relies more on its own immune network than on systemic immune cells like neutrophils.

Researchers believe this unique response may help protect the delicate retinal tissue from excessive inflammation, which could worsen vision damage. The findings offer new insights into eye health and could pave the way for improved treatments for retinal injuries and degenerative eye diseases.

“This finding has high implications for what happens for millions of Americans who suffer vision loss through loss of photoreceptors,” said Jesse Schallek, PhD, associate professor of Ophthalmology and senior author of a study out in eLife. “This association between two key immune cell populations is essential knowledge as we build new therapies that must understand the nuance of immune cell interactions.”

Immune Cell Nuances in Vision Loss

Using adaptive optics imaging, a camera technology developed by the University of Rochester that allows the imaging of single neurons and immune cells inside the living eye, researchers studied the retinas of mice with photoreceptor damage.

They found that while both neutrophil and microglia cells are present in the retina, only microglia cells respond to photoreceptor injury, and they do not call upon neutrophils to help repair the photoreceptor damage.

Researchers believe this suggests a type of cloaking occurs during retinal injury to protect the retina from a rush of immune cells that could do more harm than good.

“What is remarkable here is that the passing neutrophils are so close to the reactive microglia, and yet they do not signal to them to assist in damage recovery,” said Schallek.

“This is notably different than what is seen in other areas of the body where neutrophils are the first to respond to local damage and mount an early and robust response.”

Photoreceptor cells are unique to the retina. They process light into electrical and chemical signals, communicate that information to our brain, which allows us to see.

There are many diseases that damage and kill photoreceptor cells, including age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa, and cone-rod dystrophy, and currently, there is no cure. This research now shows it is possible to visualize the dynamics of single cells as they communicate with each other, as the retina responds to damage.

Reference:
  1. Photoreceptor loss does not recruit neutrophils despite strong microglial activation - (https://elifesciences.org/articles/98662)
Source-Eurekalert


Professional