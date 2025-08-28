The Power of Connection: How Psychedelics Transform Human Experience

MDMA's effects on social connectedness hold promise for addressing trauma-related disorders on a global scale.
Revolutionizing Psychiatric Care: Global Impact on TreatmentThe Director of the Human Behavioral Pharmacology Laboratory at the University of Chicago discusses breakthrough discoveries that are reshaping psychiatric treatment approaches worldwide, from PTSD therapy to addiction science.
The interview unveils how this internationally recognized researcher, whose work has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health for an unprecedented 42 years, developed innovative methodologies that bridge the critical gap between animal research and human studies. Her pioneering investigations into MDMA, LSD, and other psychedelics have established new paradigms that influence therapeutic protocols across continents.
Transformative Discoveries Reshape Global Healthcare ApproachesDr. de Wit recounts her scientific evolution from studying cocaine self-administration in rats during her doctoral work with renowned scientist Jane Stewart at Concordia University to becoming the world authority consulted by authors like Michael Pollan for understanding psychedelic neuroscience. "The challenge of translating behavioral observations across species has continued to be a central theme in my research for the past 45 years," she explains in the interview.
Her laboratory has produced groundbreaking findings that resonate throughout the international scientific community. Most notably, research demonstrating that MDMA enhances feelings of social connectedness during interpersonal interactions has profound implications for treating trauma-related disorders globally. These discoveries have particular significance as mental health challenges affect populations worldwide, transcending cultural and geographic boundaries.
The interview reveals fascinating details about translational research breakthroughs that connect findings across species. Dr. de Wit describes how her team discovered that human cigarette smokers, like laboratory rats, show increased rather than decreased craving after extended periods of abstinence—a counterintuitive finding with major implications for addiction treatment strategies worldwide. Could this discovery fundamentally alter how rehabilitation programs approach relapse prevention across different cultures and healthcare systems?
Unlocking Human Experience: The Challenge of Assessing Novel Psychological StatesOver the past 15 years, Dr. de Wit has focused intensively on what she calls "mind-altering" drugs that produce novel psychological states impossible to assess in nonverbal animals. "Drugs such as MDMA and low doses of LSD produce unusual alterations in self-reported internal states, such as feelings of empathy, awe, and oneness with the environment," she notes.
These investigations raise profound questions about consciousness that resonate across philosophical and scientific traditions globally. Do feelings of empathy and connectedness induced by these substances change subsequent behavior or alter perspectives on life in ways that transcend cultural differences? Her research suggests these experiences may represent universal aspects of human consciousness that unite rather than divide humanity.
The interview exemplifies the type of transformative scientific discourse found across Genomic Press's portfolio of open-access journals reaching researchers worldwide. By making such crucial insights freely available, the publication advances global scientific collaboration and knowledge sharing.
From Ottawa to Chicago: A Journey of Scientific Discovery
Dr. de Wit traces her path from birthplace Ottawa through formative experiences at Oxford University, where working in Jeffrey Gray's laboratory sparked her passion for experimental psychology. Her story illustrates how international scientific collaboration shapes breakthrough discoveries. The cross-cultural experiences and diverse mentorship she encountered—from British psychology to Canadian neuroscience to American pharmacology—enriched her unique perspective on drug effects across species.
Her current research on microdosing and drug-induced neuroplasticity establishes new frameworks for understanding consciousness that influence laboratories from Tokyo to Berlin. As Field Editor for Psychopharmacology and Deputy Editor for Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, she shapes global scientific discourse while mentoring the next generation of international researchers.
The Personal Touch: What Drives Success Beyond Professional LifeBeyond professional achievements, the interview reveals personal dimensions that humanize this distinguished scientist. Dr. de Wit shares her love for traveling to remote corners of the globe—from Svalbard to Patagonia to Madagascar—experiences that mirror her scientific exploration of consciousness frontiers. Her persistent pursuit of watercolor painting "despite little visible progress" reflects the patience and resilience she brings to decades-long research programs.
When asked about her greatest achievement, she cites maintaining her primary NIH grant for 42 years—testament to sustained excellence that benefits global scientific progress. Her motto "keep it simple" resonates with researchers worldwide struggling to design elegant experiments that answer complex questions about human behavior. What lessons might emerging scientists across different research traditions learn from this approach to scientific inquiry?
Dr. de Wit expresses concern about declining respect for science and scholarship globally, advocating for investment in public education at every level. This perspective underscores how scientific advancement depends not just on individual brilliance but on societal commitment to knowledge and discovery that transcends national boundaries.
Dr. Harriet de Wit's Genomic Press interview is part of a larger series called Innovators & Ideas that highlights the people behind today's most influential scientific breakthroughs. Each interview in the series offers a blend of cutting-edge research and personal reflections, providing readers with a comprehensive view of the scientists shaping the future. By combining a focus on professional achievements with personal insights, this interview style invites a richer narrative that both engages and educates readers. This format provides an ideal starting point for profiles that explore the scientist's impact on the field, while also touching on broader human themes.
