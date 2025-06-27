About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

The ‘Pill-on-a-Thread’ Revolution in Esophageal Cancer Screening

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Jun 27 2025 12:41 PM

A sponge-in-a-capsule device offers a simpler, safer alternative to detect early esophageal cancer without endoscopy.

The ‘Pill-on-a-Thread’ Revolution in Esophageal Cancer Screening
To a majority of those with predisposing factors to esophageal cancer, the routine scans and invasive endoscopies are not just expensive but also uncomfortable and mentally demanding. What if there could be a pill on a string that did the same job in a much more effective way?

Quiz on Endoscopy
Quiz on Endoscopy
Join our engaging endoscopy quiz! Delve into the world of endoscopy and uncover its significance in medical diagnostics. Learn about the procedure's purpose, potential discomfort, and post-care essentials. Explore whether eating is permitted ...
Advertisement

Swallow, Wait, Withdraw: How the Cytosponge Works

A group of scientists at University of Cambridge, along with Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, have developed a groundbreaking pill-like device called Cytosponge which is as small as a vitamin and is attached by a thread. The sponge can then be retracted slowly through the esophagus, harvesting hundreds of thousands of cells. They are then examined in a laboratory to reveal preliminary stages of cancer or cellular changes.

The test is quick and non-invasive, requiring only five minutes. It can be performed even in a clinic or a general practitioner's office, and there is no need for sedation, hospitalization, or endoscopy equipment (1 Trusted Source
'Pill-on-a-thread' could replace endoscopies for half of all patients being monitored for oesophageal cancer risk

Go to source).


Advertisement
Endoscopy Simulators for Training and Skill Assessment
Endoscopy Simulators for Training and Skill Assessment
The use of endoscopy simulators for training and assessing skills is addressed by the ASGE's new initiative.

The STRATEGY Trial

A UK-wide clinical trial called DELTA STRATEGY with more than 1,100 patients has shown that the Cytosponge could potentially stratify patients successfully in case of risk groups. Patients who had very little or no signs of cancer progression could safely skip additional endoscopy, with only those with statistically significant results needing more invasive follow-up.

Key findings:

  • Cytosponge accurately identified low-risk patients who did not need urgent endoscopy.
  • More than half of the patients did not require any endoscopy.
  • The procedure was well tolerated, with minimal side effects
(2 Trusted Source
DELTA | Early Cancer Institute - University of Cambridge

Go to source).


Advertisement
Breath Test for Stomach and Esophageal Cancer Detection
Breath Test for Stomach and Esophageal Cancer Detection
The new breath test could be a non-invasive, cost-effective first-line means to detect stomach and esophageal cancer.

Why This Matters: Reducing Burden, Improving Outcomes

Esophageal cancer is the eleventh leading cancer-related deathworldwide, mainly due to its late diagnosis. Individuals with Barrett oesophagus are at higher risk, and they would usually have endoscopic surveillance annually or, in some cases, every 10 years. According to Professor Rebecca Fitzgerald, who guided the research, cytosponge is offering patients a new endoscopy alternative that is simple and safe, with no pain involved (3 Trusted Source
Triage-driven diagnosis of Barrett's esophagus for early detection of esophageal adenocarcinoma using deep learning

Go to source).

It also has the potential for mass screening of populations, especially in countries where endoscopy is not readily available. Furthermore, efforts are underway to combine Cytosponge with AI-based pathology to achieve more accurate diagnostic results more quickly.


Esophageal Cancer - Types, Risk factors, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prevention, Prognosis
Esophageal Cancer - Types, Risk factors, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prevention, Prognosis
Esophageal cancer refers to malignancy of the food pipe which connects the throat to the stomach. It typically presents with difficulty in swallowing.

A Small Swallow, A Giant Leap for Cancer Care

The pill-on-a-thread is small; however, its potential is huge. It is a non-invasive method that is cost-effective, clinically sensitive, and patient-friendly for diagnosing esophageal cancer. With mounting cancer burdens and limited resources, healthcare systems may need innovations that provide hope, efficiency, and empowerment to both providers and patients during challenging times, like the Cytosponge.

Screen with Ease!


References:
  1. ‘Pill-on-a-thread’ could replace endoscopies for half of all patients being monitored for oesophageal cancer risk - (https://www.cam.ac.uk/stories/capsule-sponge-patient-stratification)
  2. DELTA | Early Cancer Institute - University of Cambridge - (https://www.earlycancer.cam.ac.uk/our-research/our-clinical-studies/delta)
  3. Triage-driven diagnosis of Barrett's esophagus for early detection of esophageal adenocarcinoma using deep learning - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33859411/)


    4. Source-University of Cambridge


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional