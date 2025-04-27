The Personalized Future of Brain Cancer Monitoring

Future studies will assess how blood-based tumor tracking correlates with glioma progression.
Researchers at Mayo Clinic have discovered a promising method to track the progression of high-grade gliomas, a highly aggressive brain cancer. Their feasibility study indicates that a personalized blood test based on each patient's tumor DNA could offer a quicker and less invasive approach to monitor cancer advancement. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Personalized Tumor-Specific Amplified DNA Junctions in Peripheral Blood of Patients with High-Grade Gliomas
Go to source) Currently, clinicians rely on scans and surgical biopsies to monitor gliomas, but both methods have limitations. For example, scans often cannot distinguish tumor growth from treatment effects such as inflammation. Biopsies require invasive procedures, making them impractical for routine monitoring.
Tracking Brain Tumor Changes for Personalized TreatmentThis new approach, published in Clinical Cancer Research, may provide clinicians with another tool to monitor tumor changes over time and adjust treatment as needed.
The findings focus on tumor DNA fragments circulating in the blood. As gliomas grow, some glioma cells die, shedding pieces of their DNA into the bloodstream and leaving behind genetic markers that are unique to the tumor.
However, gliomas release fewer DNA fragments into the blood compared to many other cancers. This is because of the blood-brain barrier, a natural brain defense that prevents many substances from leaving the brain.
To overcome this limitation, researchers focused on DNA junctions, a type of tumor-specific DNA fragment that is present in higher quantities. By targeting these markers, researchers achieved greater sensitivity, enabling them to detect even the smallest signs of tumor progression.
Unlike normal DNA, which follows a structured sequence, these DNA junctions form when the tumor's genetic material breaks and rearranges. The study found that these amplified DNA junctions, due to their higher numbers, may provide a clearer picture of disease progression.
In the study, researchers analyzed samples from patients with high-grade gliomas. They used whole genome sequencing to map each tumor's unique genetic blueprint and pinpointed patient-specific DNA junctions. Researchers then developed personalized blood tests to search for these genetic markers in plasma.
Connecting cutting-edge research and clinical practice, Dr. Vasmatzis and Terry Burns, M.D., Ph.D., a neurosurgeon at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, collaborated on the research.
"By tracking each tumor's distinct molecular signature, we're aiming to shift from a reactive approach to one that's far more proactive," says Dr. Burns, a study co-author. "This research could lay the groundwork for tools that help clinicians make the most informed treatment decisions as early as possible."
Reference:
