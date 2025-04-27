About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
The Personalized Future of Brain Cancer Monitoring

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 27 2025 12:15 AM

Future studies will assess how blood-based tumor tracking correlates with glioma progression.

Researchers at Mayo Clinic have discovered a promising method to track the progression of high-grade gliomas, a highly aggressive brain cancer. Their feasibility study indicates that a personalized blood test based on each patient's tumor DNA could offer a quicker and less invasive approach to monitor cancer advancement. (1 Trusted Source
Personalized Tumor-Specific Amplified DNA Junctions in Peripheral Blood of Patients with High-Grade Gliomas

Go to source)
Currently, clinicians rely on scans and surgical biopsies to monitor gliomas, but both methods have limitations. For example, scans often cannot distinguish tumor growth from treatment effects such as inflammation. Biopsies require invasive procedures, making them impractical for routine monitoring.

Brain Tumor
Brain Tumor
Brain tumors are the abnormal growth of brain cells that may be benign or metastatic. Brain tumors account for about 2.4% of all the tumor diagnosesandare most challenging due to their critically delicate location.

Tracking Brain Tumor Changes for Personalized Treatment

This new approach, published in Clinical Cancer Research, may provide clinicians with another tool to monitor tumor changes over time and adjust treatment as needed.

The findings focus on tumor DNA fragments circulating in the blood. As gliomas grow, some glioma cells die, shedding pieces of their DNA into the bloodstream and leaving behind genetic markers that are unique to the tumor.

However, gliomas release fewer DNA fragments into the blood compared to many other cancers. This is because of the blood-brain barrier, a natural brain defense that prevents many substances from leaving the brain.

Glioblastoma Multiforme
Glioblastoma Multiforme
Glioblastomas are tumors that arise from astrocytes that make up the supportive tissue of the brain. Glioblastomas are usually highly malignant.
To overcome this limitation, researchers focused on DNA junctions, a type of tumor-specific DNA fragment that is present in higher quantities. By targeting these markers, researchers achieved greater sensitivity, enabling them to detect even the smallest signs of tumor progression.

Unlike normal DNA, which follows a structured sequence, these DNA junctions form when the tumor's genetic material breaks and rearranges. The study found that these amplified DNA junctions, due to their higher numbers, may provide a clearer picture of disease progression.

Advertisement
Quiz on Brain Tumor
Quiz on Brain Tumor
Brain tumor is a group of cells with abnormal growth in the brain. A primary brain tumor indicates the tumor that starts in the brain. A secondary tumor originates elsewhere in the body and then spreads to the ...
"This research builds on years of studying genetic rearrangements and gives us a deeper understanding of the molecular mechanisms driving gliomas," says lead author George Vasmatzis, Ph.D., co-director of the Biomarker Discovery Program at Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine and Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center. "It offers new possibilities for patient-specific monitoring and targeted interventions."

In the study, researchers analyzed samples from patients with high-grade gliomas. They used whole genome sequencing to map each tumor's unique genetic blueprint and pinpointed patient-specific DNA junctions. Researchers then developed personalized blood tests to search for these genetic markers in plasma.

Advertisement
Understanding Brain Death - Animation
Understanding Brain Death - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia helps us in better understanding of Brain Death
In some patients, tumor DNA levels in the blood rose before MRI scans showed any changes — offering a potential early signal for disease progression.

Connecting cutting-edge research and clinical practice, Dr. Vasmatzis and Terry Burns, M.D., Ph.D., a neurosurgeon at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, collaborated on the research.

"By tracking each tumor's distinct molecular signature, we're aiming to shift from a reactive approach to one that's far more proactive," says Dr. Burns, a study co-author. "This research could lay the groundwork for tools that help clinicians make the most informed treatment decisions as early as possible."

Reference:
  1. Personalized Tumor-Specific Amplified DNA Junctions in Peripheral Blood of Patients with High-Grade Gliomas - (https://aacrjournals.org/clincancerres/article/31/9/1700/761262/Personalized-Tumor-Specific-Amplified-DNA)
Source-Eurekalert


Advertisement

